Vince Gill Leads Lineup Of Tonight's Never Forgotten, Never Alone - A Night for The Wounded Blue

(2911) The Wounded Blue's mid-week benefit concert, 'Never Forgotten, Never Alone - A Night for The Wounded Blue,' is turning up the heat! The event is now offering $ 5-0 for the FIVE-O! Active duty or retired law enforcement (please bring ID) may purchase a $30 ticket at the door, and their spouse, significant other (or a friend!) can join them for only $20 more - a two-fer ticket for $50, day of show!

Last week Vince Gill and Mandy Barnett were announced to perform, with the addition of national media personalities Shawn Parr and Megan Alexander set to co-host the evening, celebrating and supporting law enforcement officers injured or disabled in the line of duty.

Building on the previously announced lineup-Maggie Baugh, Chad Brock, John Conlee, Buddy Jewell, Ronnie McDowell, Mark Wills, Darryl Worley and more, with openers Jennifer Grant and Billie Jo Jones (current contestant on CBS/Paramount+ series 'The Road')-the event pairs powerful performances with real-life stories from the front lines. All artists subject to availability.

Additionally, there are three more surprises in store for tonight's performer lineup that you won't want to miss!!

Event Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - Red Carpet/Doors 5:30 p.m. CT • Show 7:00 - 10p.m. CT

Venue: The Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214

Tickets: $40 GA (advance) / $45 (day-of); $50 for two GA tickets at the door (active/retired law enforcement + their guest); VIP/sponsored options also available

Info/Tickets: TheWoundedBlue.org and The Nashville Palace box office (615) 889-1541.

Silent Auction: Curated by Elite Events of Music City

Related Stories

Vince Gill, Mandy Barnett, and Maggie Baugh Join 'Never Forgotten, Never Alone - A Night for The Wounded Blue'

Vince Gill Launching 50th Anniversary EP Series With 'I Gave You Everything I Had'

Vince Gill To Release New EP Every Month For The Next Year Under New Lifetime Deal With MCA

Vince Gill's 'Go Rest High On That Mountain' Extended For 30th Anniversary

News > Vince Gill