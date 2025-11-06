Bailey Marie Recruits Ginger Billy For 'Honky Tonk Hallelujah' Video

(PN) Country artist Bailey Marie releases new single & music video "Honky Tonk Hallelujah." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The music video features Ginger Billy, social media star with over 9 million followers on TikTok and Instagram.
Bailey shares her story behind the single: "When I got kicked out of school for singing at Coyote Joe's, I could've written a sad song about it - but that's not who I am," she says. "I wanted to turn it into something fun that people could sing and dance to. 'Honky Tonk Hallelujah' is my way of laughing through it all, celebrating the music, and reminding myself - and everyone else - to find joy even when things don't go as planned."
Bailey Marie's "Honky Tonk Hallelujah" drops you straight into a Saturday night at a small-town bar - specifically the legendary Coyote Joe's - where faith and fun blur into one. Her witty, clever storytelling recalls Miranda Lambert's sharp lyricism, though Bailey adds her own honky-tonk fire and infectious energy: "Two blocks down past the Church of Christ / where the road turns to dirt / yeah, it's on the right / where the faithful gather on a Saturday night / and I know that you know, knock three times, Joe'll let you in."
The music video features social media influencer and TikTok star Ginger Billy, who brings his humor and Southern charm to the project alongside Bailey.
The chorus roars, Bailey's vocal strong and sure: "Raise your glass and sing along / the music's loud and the drinks are strong / singing praise with a shot in hand / we all find grace in a two-step dance / there's no sin in one more round / they'll pick you up if you fall down / can I get an amen / let the spirit move ya / it's a honky tonk hallelujah."
