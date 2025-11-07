Carlos Santana Teams With Carin Leon For New Song 'Velas'

(Jensen) Carlos Santana and Mexican Music superstar Carin Leon collide in "Velas", a sensual track that celebrates devotion and heartfelt surrender. The single is available today across all digital platforms.

The production of "Velas" blends Carlos Santana's unmistakable guitar, with a rich fusion of genres and textures spanning soul, R&B, rock, and pop, all driven by flamenco handclap percussion and a hypnotic urban beat that infuses every note with sensuality.

Written and produced by 26-time Latin GRAMMY winner Edgar Barrera, the song is a true ode to desire and faith expressed through love. Additionally, the track draws on the spirituality behind candles in Latin culture, a connection that personally resonates with Santana. "For me, candles have a frequency that connects you with the spirit," said the guitarist.

"This song is about something that both God and humans love; it's called romance," Carlos Santana said. "Romance is a bridge between humans and God. We all pray for something, to God or the universe. What I hope people will feel when they hear this song is that they want to give each other a hug. There's so much negativity in the world right now that we need a hug of light."

For Carin Leon, the symbolism of the song lies in "the act of asking God for that person." "This connection that we Latinos have with our spirituality, beyond religion, as part of our popular culture-and portraying it in a modern way," the singer added.

"Beyond the fact that I get to collaborate with him or give my career this great milestone of being with Carlos Santana, I think what anyone from Mexico, anyone from Latin America, any musician should say is thank you for the art you've created and for keeping music alive for so, so many years," added Leon.

In "VELAS", the narrator does more than love their partner-they revere them. Their connection is so profound that they seek divine and spiritual intercession for protection. Throughout the lyrics, various religious figures are invoked-from the Virgin Mary to Muhammad and Buddha, and even La Santa Muerte-showcasing a faith that transcends boundaries.

"VELAS" follows "ME RETIRO", a collaboration with Mexican group Grupo Frontera. Both tracks, written and produced by Edgar Barrera, are part of Carlos Santana's new musical project.

Related Stories

Santana In The Studio For 'Abraxas' 55th Anniversary

Carlos Santana Announce 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates

Goo Goo Dolls Deliver 'Summer Anthem' EP

Santana's Andy Vargas And Ray Greene Share New Song 'So Fine'

News > Santana