Daniel Caesar Performs 'Who Knows' On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(Orienteer) Following the release of his new album Son Of Spergy via Republic Records this October, Daniel Caesar delivers a moving performance of album track "Who Knows" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The performance arrives shortly after his fourth studio album's debut on the Billboard 200 at #4 and Billboard R&B Album Chart at #1, his highest-charting body of work yet and first Top 10 album.

Son Of Spergy serves as the follow-up to his Top 15 Billboard 200-charting album NEVER ENOUGH and includes previously released singles "Have A Baby (With Me)," "Call On Me," and most recently, "Moon", all of which offer windows into the album's central theme of reconciliation, specifically with his father. From the intoxicating "Root Of All Evil," to the Bon Iver-assisted "Moon," Caesar spends the album interrogating himself in pursuit of purer, healthier relationships.

As a wildly successful artist at such a young age, Caesar lived much of his 20s in self-indulgence. The only people who really ever told him no, who ever truly held him accountable, were his family members. Now, at 30 years old, he uses this album to animate his thoughts on core concepts: his own purpose on this Earth, what he means in relation to his parents, and how the world will change when he eventually becomes a dad. "I have a lot of respect for my dad, and I hold him in high regard. The album is about me realizing that I am exactly like him," he shares. "In that sense, it's about having patience, respect, and admiration for myself."

Mainly recorded in Jamaica, Daniel is joined by Sampha, Bon Iver, Blood Orange, Yebba, 646yf4t, and his own father, Norwill Simmonds, for an album that is both compositionally and melodically breathtaking. Ahead of the album's release, Daniel put on a tour of pop-up, impromptu performances at parks in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Bozeman, Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta, performing intimate sets for massive crowds of fans. Daniel was joined by Mustafa for many of the performances and, in Los Angeles, Turnstile's Brendan Yates performed a solo rendition of his band's song "NEVER ENOUGH" on the keys. Earlier this week, Caesar wrapped up the string of moving performances with a pair of shows at the Harlem Parish Church.

Son Of Spergy was first teased with a video letter shared on socials and discussed in Daniel's Billboard cover story. In a conversation with Tyler, The Creator for Billboard, the two discuss Daniel's career to date, their creative relationship (especially as it pertains to Daniel's extensive work across Tyler's 2024 album CHROMAKOPIA), what fans can expect from Son Of Spergy and more. Earlier this year, Daniel joined forces with close friend and collaborator Rex Orange County for a special two-track bundle, "Rearrange My World / There's A Field (That's Only Yours)." More recently, Daniel was featured on "The Field," from Blood Orange's new album Essex Honey, alongside Caroline Polachek, Tariq Al-Sabir, and The Durutti Column, and contributed songwriting, backing vocals, and production to "DEVOTION" featuring Dijon on Justin Bieber's critically acclaimed album, SWAG.

