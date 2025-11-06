Death Angel Get Animated For 'Cult Of The Used' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Thrash metal legends Death Angel have returned to lay waste to 2025 with their colossal new single 'Cult of the Used.' Their 2nd new song in 6 years, is intense pit fuel that that ignites into a blaze with the band's unmistakable chugging rhythm and break neck riffs.

The track is accompanied by an astounding animated video created by Tamara Llenas of Aimed and Framed. Commenting on the song, guitarist Rob Cavestany says: "Our new song Cult Of The Used is a depiction of society under hypnosis, being strategically manipulated and taken advantage of. It urges you to leave the so called reality behind...

"Fendie Daywalker did a stellar job illustrating the Cult Leader ~ beckoning his blinded followers who remain in trance by his strangely charismatic facade, enchanted by the vibrant colors, mesmerized by his stare.

"We wanted to release this song to coincide with our ACT III US Tour which kicks off on November 26th in Denver and concludes with 2 nights at The Fillmore in San Francisco on December 18th and 19th for our 10th Annual 'Another Death Angel Xmas Show(s).' We haven't headlined in the states since 2019 so we wanted to make it extra extra! Of course we're excited to include Cult Of The Used in our setlist when we hit the road this month."

