Dream Theater's 'Quarantieme: Live a Paris' Coming To AMC Theatres

(PFA) Dream Theater are giving fans the chance to see their upcoming live release Quarantieme: Live a Paris the way it was intended - on the big screen. Partnering with AMC Theatres, the full-length concert will run in select markets on November 17th at 7:00PM local time.

AMC Theatres in markets like Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco to name a few will be showing Quarantieme: Live a Paris. The feature - with a runtime of 175 minutes - will be presented in 4k Ultra High-Definition Video and Immersive Atmos Audio.

Attendees will have access to purchase exclusive color vinyl variants and event specific merchandise via a QR code on display inside participating theaters. Tickets for the screening are $18.00 and can be purchased via the AMC website at www.amactheatres.com.

Quarantieme: Live a Paris Is available on November 28th via their longtime label partner Inside Out Music/Sony Music. The band comprised of James LaBrie [vocals], John Petrucci [guitar], John Myung [bass], Jordan Rudess [keyboards] and Mike Portnoy [drums] performed a setlist that spans the band's entire career with classics like "Metropolis Pt. 1," "Panic Attack," "Octavarium," and "Pull Me Under" represented among other fan favorites. The show was recorded in front of a capacity crowd at the Adidas Arena.

Presented in several formats, with artwork by longtime collaborator Hugh Syme, Quarantieme: Live a Paris will be available as a Limited Deluxe 3CD+3Blu-ray artbook, including 68-pages of photos and artwork as well as an additional Blu-ray of bonus material. It will also be available as a Special Edition 3CD+2Blu-ray Digipak, Limited Deluxe 180g 4LP boxset & digitally. The Blu-ray includes the full show with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, & high-resolution stereo audio.

