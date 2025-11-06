Earthless' 'Live at Roadburn' Remastered For New Reissue

(Purple Sage) Heavy Psych Sounds Records is proud to announce the long-awaited, remastered LP and digital reissue of psychedelic rock titans Earthless' legendary "Live at Roadburn" album on February 6th, 2026.
Forged in the sun-drenched haze of San Diego, Earthless are modern titans of instrumental psychedelic rock. Built on the powerhouse trio of guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, bassist Mike Eginton, and drummer Mario Rubalcaba, their music is a cosmic journey, a tidal wave of seismic riffs, hypnotic grooves and volcanic improvisation.
They are a legendary live force, channeling the spirit of '70s heavy pioneers like Blue Cheer and Jimi Hendrix through a lens of pure, unadulterated sonic fury. Less a band and more a natural phenomenon, Earthless crafts sprawling, instrumental epics that are both earth-shaking and spiritually transportive, securing their throne as true legends of the US psych-rock scene.
Earthless Preview Epic New Song 'Death To The Red Sun'
Earthless Preview Live In The Mojave Desert Livestream
Journey Saying Goodbye With The Final Frontier Tour- Metallica's Hammett Auctioning Guitar Played At Ozzy's Farewell Show- Dream Theater On The Big Screen- more
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour- Kenny Chesney Lands The Cover Of Newsweek For HEART LIFE MUSIC Launch- more
Hilary Duff Returns To Music With 'Mature'- Xania Monet Reveals Her True Identity As Telisha Nikki Jones- Daniel Caesar Performs 'Who Knows' On The Tonight Show- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Auctioning Guitar Played At Ozzy's Farewell Show
Megadeth Preview New Single 'I Don't Care'
Dayseeker Lose Longtime Member
Carlos Santana Teams With Carin Leon For New Song 'Velas'
Armor For Sleep Deliver 'Last Days' Video
The Hold Steady Expand 'Separation Sunday' For 20th Anniversary
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Launching New BFG Band Tour
Duran Duran Offshoot The Power Station Plan 40th Anniversary Boxset