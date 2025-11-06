Earthless' 'Live at Roadburn' Remastered For New Reissue

(Purple Sage) Heavy Psych Sounds Records is proud to announce the long-awaited, remastered LP and digital reissue of psychedelic rock titans Earthless' legendary "Live at Roadburn" album on February 6th, 2026.

Forged in the sun-drenched haze of San Diego, Earthless are modern titans of instrumental psychedelic rock. Built on the powerhouse trio of guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, bassist Mike Eginton, and drummer Mario Rubalcaba, their music is a cosmic journey, a tidal wave of seismic riffs, hypnotic grooves and volcanic improvisation.

They are a legendary live force, channeling the spirit of '70s heavy pioneers like Blue Cheer and Jimi Hendrix through a lens of pure, unadulterated sonic fury. Less a band and more a natural phenomenon, Earthless crafts sprawling, instrumental epics that are both earth-shaking and spiritually transportive, securing their throne as true legends of the US psych-rock scene.

