Gorillaz Share 'The God of Lying (feat. IDLES)'

(NLM) Gorillaz have shared a visualizer for their brand new track "The God of Lying (feat. IDLES)" which is the third single from the band's forthcoming new studio album The Mountain.

Written by Damon Albarn and Joe Talbot and recorded in London, Devon and Mumbai, with Ajay Prasanna on bansuri and percussion by Viraj Acharya, "The God of Lying" sees the IDLES frontman bring his maverick charisma to a dub-style vocal that delivers a list of questions and scant consolation to tap into the album's underlying themes of societal and political unease. Gorillaz frontman 2D said - "Can I tell you a secret? Doubt is very tiring but questioning things is really good for you."

The Mountain is Gorillaz' ninth studio album, an expansive sonic landscape of instruments and sounds, richly layered with voices, melodies and addictive beats, spanning a collection of 15 songs that embody the very essence of Gorillaz' collaborative ethos. The record features an extraordinary list of artists and collaborators including: Ajay Prasanna, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Anoushka Shankar, Asha Bhosle, Asha Puthli, Bizarrap, Black Thought, Gruff Rhys, IDLES, Jalen Ngonda, Johnny Marr, Kara Jackson, Omar Souleyman, Paul Simonon, Sparks, Trueno and Yasiin Bey; as well as the voices of friends and collaborators who have gone before us, including Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Dennis Hopper, Mark E Smith, Proof and Tony Allen. The Mountain is a playlist for a party on the border between this world and whatever happens next, exploring the journey of life and the thrill of existence.

The Mountain Tour will kick off in Manchester on March 20th 2026 and visit arenas across the UK and Ireland, with headline shows in Birmingham, Glasgow (SOLD OUT), Leeds, Cardiff (SOLD OUT), Nottingham, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin, to include a second date in Manchester and Dublin, recently added due to demand; plus a one-off headline show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday June 20th 2026 - the band's biggest UK show to date - with support from Sparks and Trueno.

