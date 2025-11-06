Greywind Reveal 'Make Believe (L.O.V.E. ME)' Video

(Freeman) Irish brother-sister duo Greywind have revealed the absolute anthem of positivity and self-love, "Make Believe (L.O.V.E. ME)." The track weaves threads of classic emo through its fabric and its heartfelt, soaring chorus will have you singing along with feeling in no time. It comes from their forthcoming album 'Severed Heart City' which is set for release on January 16, 2026.

Vocalist Steph O'Sullivan shares: "This song is a love letter to yourself. Never let anyone else define you. When you have no self worth, if you pretend to love yourself enough, eventually you will believe it.

She adds, "Loving myself has always been the hardest thing for me to do. I've sometimes picked the wrong people to surround myself with and that affected my self worth and confidence. I've been to therapy and probably read every self help book there is and they always say words of affirmation are important, so this song does exactly that."

'Severed Heart City' is a veritable emo epic, bursting at the seams with melody and stories, produced, engineered and mixed by Sam Guaiana (Neck Deep, Silverstein, Holding Absence). It's no surprise that GREYWIND are inspired by great emo pop originators like Jimmy Eat World, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance, with the duo's flair for the dramatic and knack for an earworm melody resulting in an album filled to the rafters with anthems. These are songs you can imagine ringing out from the biggest of stages and being sung back at the band by rapt audiences. Envelop yourself in GREYWIND's 'Severed Heart City.'

"'Severed Heart City' is an extended allegory for the stages of trauma, and one's inner struggle to find resolution," say Steph and Paul O'Sullivan. "There are many roads that lead to the heart of this broken city, but there is only one bridge out - one of acceptance and hope. Our band was created after the suicide of our uncle and since then we've been on an intense journey of achieving some of our biggest dreams to then having everything ripped away from us. 'Severed Heart City' is a place where it's ok to be sad, depressed and feel like the whole world is against you but it's also a place where you make sure none of those things ever make you give up on yourself or your dreams. Only you can save yourself."

