Hilary Duff Returns To Music With 'Mature'

(Atlantic) Marking a bold and self-assured return to pop, multiplatinum global superstar Hilary Duff releases her highly anticipated new single "Mature" via Atlantic Records - her first new music in a decade.
Co-written by Duff, her husband, and GRAMMY-winning songwriter/producer Matthew Koma (Britney Spears, Pink), and hitmaker Madison Love (Halsey, Ava Max), the sardonic, shimmering track arrives as a piece of autofiction inspired by romantic misadventures in her formative years.
"'Mature' is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self," says Hilary. "The two of us are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It's a chuckle, a wink, and a sense of being grateful that we are sure footed in where we landed."
Set against bright pop production and layered with Duff's signature wit and vulnerability, "Mature" is accompanied by an evocative music video directed by Lauren Dunn (Olivia Rodrigo, Dove Cameron, Saweetie), premiering today.
"Mature" follows the recent announcement of Duff's upcoming docuseries, which will chronicle her long-awaited musical return and personal journey, offering an unfiltered vignette into Hilary's world. Embracing the ups, downs, and everything in between, fans will ride shotgun as she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade.
Directed and executive produced by GRAMMY-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director Sam Wrench [Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter] through Next of Kin Content, an EverWonder Studio company, the series will feature a fascinating fusion of verite footage, stylized interviews, performances, and videos from her personal archive.
Hilary Duff Ink Major Deal For Return To Music
