Jake Owen Gets Personal With New Album 'Dreams To Dream'

(BHM) Jake Owen is thrilled to unleash his eagerly anticipated new studio album Dreams To Dream. Co-produced with Shooter Jennings in Los Angeles at Sunset Sound, Dreams to Dream marks Owen's first independently released album, and is his most honest to date.
With ten career number one hits under his belt, Owen reflects, "I've just become a guy that wants to sing songs for people that have also matured with me in my life. Sometimes you need to get outside what's comfortable, what people think you are, or think you should be, and take a risk. I'm always going to chase the passions that keep me moving forward."
Dreams to Dream shines a light on raw and authentic storytelling and dives into real-life experiences like heartbreak, struggle, and defiance. "It really feels cathartic to be honest about a lot of stuff in my life - how I feel, where I see myself going, and how I see myself going there," he says.
Friday's release features the reflective and powerful track, "Wouldn't Be Gone" - a song where Owen ponders what life might be like if he traveled a different path, a different career. He says, "It would keep me goin', but I wouldn't be gone." Where he would live a more "simple life back home...be with my children while they're small."
"Wouldn't Be Gone" continues the deeply personal storytelling that has defined this project. The album was heralded by earlier releases including "Middle Age Crazy," "Long Time Lovin' You," the title track, "Dreams to Dream," as well as a stunning cover of the Waylon Jennings tune, "Them Old Love Songs" feat. Savannah Conley, reimagined in the studio with Shooter.
Dreams to Dream was co-produced with Shooter Jennings and recorded at Snake Mountain (Sunset Sound Studio 3) in Los Angeles, CA. Mixed by Trina Shoemaker, mastered by Pete Lyman at Infrasonic Sound in Nashville, TN. Additional Production by Kendell Marvel. Additional Recording by Dan Ballard at Gold Pacific Studios in Nashville, TN. Assistant Engineers: Nate Haessly (Los Angeles), Dannon Johnson (Nashville).
The new album also features Jamey Johnson on "The Jukebox Knows," and Savannah Conley on "Them Old Love Songs." with writing credits that include Owen's longtime friends and acclaimed songwriters Ben Chapman and Kendell Marvel.
Following the release of the new album, Owen will host his annual Flamingo Weekend to benefit the Jake Owen Foundation, November 14-16.
Jake Owen on Tour
Nov 14-16 - The Flamingo 2025 at Vero Beach - Vero Beach, FL
