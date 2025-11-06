Journey Saying Goodbye With The Final Frontier Tour

(AEG) After more than five decades of electrifying performances, chart-topping hits, and timeless anthems, the iconic rock band Journey is saying goodbye the only way they know how - with a thunderous, full-throttle Final Frontier Tour spanning cities across North America.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be touring an all new stage production across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin", "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more in a celebration of legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible. All dates will be A Special Evening With.
Presented by AEG Presents, Journey's final tour launches February 28, 2026 at Giant Center in Hershey, PA and will span 60 cities across North America including stops in Austin, Atlantic City, Montreal, Vancouver and more before wrapping up the first leg in Laredo, TX.
JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon is a 3x Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.
"This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who've been with us every step of the way - through every song, every era, every high and low," said Journey founder Neal Schon. "We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production - the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."
"As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain," Schon added. "While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we've shared, I want everyone to know I'm not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank-you and the beginning of what's next."
"It's been an incredible ride," added Jonathan Cain, "We've shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn't want it any other way."
"I'm honored to be part of this legacy and I'm grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms," says Arnel Pineda. "Every night on stage has been a dream come true."
Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 10 AM Local time through the Citi Entertainment program (for complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com). The general public on sale is Friday, November 14 at 10 AM Local time.
A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise and much more.
Whether you've followed them since the vinyl days or just discovered their sound, this is your moment to be part of rock history. Don't miss the final curtain call.
2026 TOUR DATES
Feb 28 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
Mar 02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Mar 04 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
Mar 05 Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena
Mar 07 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Mar 09 Hamilton, ON TD Coliseum
Mar 11 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Mar 12 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
Mar 14 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena
Mar 16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Mar 17 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mar 19 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Mar 21 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Mar 22 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Mar 25 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Mar 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Mar 28 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Mar 29 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena
Mar 31 Austin, TX Moody Center
Apr 03 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Apr 04 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Apr 06 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Apr 08 Des Moines, IA CASEY'S CENTER
Apr 09 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Apr 12 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Apr 14 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena
Apr 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum
Apr 19 Eugene, OR MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA
Apr 21 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Apr 22 Bakersfield, CA Dignity Health Arena
Apr 24 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State
May 15 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena
May 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 18 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
May 20 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
May 21 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum
May 23 Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
May 27 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
May 28 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
May 30 Knoxville, TN Food City Center
May 31 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
Jun 03 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
Jun 04 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center Coliseum
Jun 06 Worcester, MA DCU Center
Jun 07 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
Jun 10 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Jun 11 Allentown, PA PPL Center
Jun 13 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Jun 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Jun 17 Evansville, IN Ford Center
Jun 18 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Jun 20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center
Jun 21 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
Jun 24 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the MARK
Jun 25 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena
Jun 27 Tupelo, MS Cadence Bank Arena
Jun 28 Lafayette, LA CAJUNDOME
Jul 01 Corpus Christi, TX Hilliard Center
Jul 02 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena
