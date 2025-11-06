Ken Carson Follows 'Yes' With 'Catastrophe'

(Interscope) Rising breakout artist Ken Carson continues his streak of new releases with his latest track "catastrophe," out now. Following his recent announcement that he plans to keep dropping new music, "catastrophe" arrives as the powerful follow-up to "yes."

"yes" drew early praise from critics, with Billboard calling it "a sonic exorcism - chaotic, emotionally unhinged, and fully locked into Carson's dark creative universe," and BET writing, "If you haven't given Ken Carson a few spins yet, this is the perfect track to start with. After this one, you'll be deep in his catalog looking for more heat." The single also reached nearly a million first-day streams on Spotify alone, marking it as Ken's second track to hit that milestone, alongside "overseas," which is now certified Platinum.

2025 has been a defining year for Ken Carson, who's currently on the road with Playboi Carti for the Antagonist 2.0 arena tour. Earlier this year, he released his chart-topping album More Chaos, which earned him his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200-a breakthrough moment for the Atlanta-born artist and his biggest debut to date. Since its release, he's earned four new RIAA Platinum certifications for "Fighting My," "Overseas," "SS," and his critically acclaimed album A Great Chaos. He was also recognized on Variety's Young Hollywood Impact Report and delivered a standout performance at ComplexCon last month, where he debuted exclusive collaborations with Jesse Jo Stark's Deadly Doll line and Affliction. Performing to a packed crowd, the Opium artist showcased the distinct sound and energy that continues to cement his role as a leader in culture.

More Chaos showcases production from his trusted circle, including Starboy, Lil 88, F1LTHY, Outtatown, Lucian, and Legion. On release night, Ken surprised fans with the bonus track "Off The Meter," marking the first official Opium collaboration between Ken, Playboi Carti, and Destroy Lonely, a landmark moment for the label.

Related Stories

Ken Carson Says 'Yes' With New Single

Ken Carson Earns Four New RIAA Platinum Certifications

Ken Carson Launching The Lord of Chaos Tour

Ken Carson Scores His First No. 1 With 'More Chaos'

News > Ken Carson