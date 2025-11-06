Punk Supergroup Mirrorless Release 'Ultraviolent' Live Video

(Clarion Call) Equal Vision Records and Mirrorless release the brand new live video for "Ultraviolent," a single lifted from Mirrorless EP, the debut, six-song offering from the recently-formed post-hardcore supergroup.

Shot at a recent show at Kaiju in Louisville, KY by William Wallace, the live video for "Ultraviolent" showcases the power of the band's roaring-out-of-the-gate music that incorporates elements of all the bands each member has been known for over the years, but in a way that's new and vibrant.

The riffs and dynamics are pummeling, while vocalist Chris Higdon roars with a greater intensity than anything he's done in the past. Watch the live video for "Ultraviolent" below.

Additionally, Mirrorless will celebrate the release of the EP with a hometown show tonight, Thursday, November 6, in Louisville, KY at Mag Bar, which will also kick off its November run of U.S. dates supporting Kansas City shoegaze/post-hardcore veterans Shiner through Saturday, November 15.

