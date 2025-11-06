Shudder To Think Release First New Music In Almost Three Decade

(Grandstand Media) Shudder to Think return with their first new music in almost three decades - "Thirst Walk" and "Playback." Both tracks draw on the band's classic sound - melodic, unpredictable, and unmistakably their own - with the latter track first revealed during Shudder To Think's surprise Los Angeles reunion shows earlier this year. "Thirst Walk" and "Playback" are available to stream via DSPs and the "Thirst Walk" 7" is available now via Dischord Records here.

Written while the band was relearning old songs and writing new ones, "Thirst Walk" / "Playback" were recorded in the spirit of keeping things organic and relatively spontaneous. "The new songs are the first of a trove of new songs we're working on together, all of which feel very much like Shudder To Think," notes frontman Craig Wedren. "To keep things playful and raw-ish, we have been doing almost everything ourselves in my backyard studio (Pink Ape Studios, Los Angeles) with some remote overdubbing from our various home studios. What you hear is us, together, hard at play!"

Last year, Shudder to Think celebrated the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking 1994 album Pony Express Record - their first album on Epic Records, following several releases on Dischord Records. In their recent 9.1-rated Sunday Review of the album, Pitchfork noted that it is "one of the strangest, most exhilarating products of the post-'Nevermind' alternative rock boom ...a unicorn, powerful and iridescent and lithe, in shiny black latex. A sexy horse, charging triumphantly into the unknown" and Stereogum called it "a masterwork of alternate dimension progressive pop."

By the late-90's, Shudder to Think dove into the world of scoring films and creating music for soundtracks with the 1998 releases of Jesse Peretz's First Love, Last Rites; Lisa Cholodenko's High Art and the Todd Haynes epic, Velvet Goldmine. Wedren and Larson have gone on to be prolific film and television composers with Wedren working on YELLOWJACKETS, Wet Hot American Summer, The School Of Rock, Laurel Canyon and more; and Larson working on Our Idiot Brother, The Skeleton Twins, Juliet, Naked and High Fidelity (TV series), among others.

The band's current lineup features Pony Express Record-era bandmates Craig Wedren on lead vocals, Nathan Larson on guitar, and Adam Wade on drums alongside Clint Walsh on guitar and Jherek Bischoff on bass.

SHUDDER TO THINK TOUR DATES

Nov 7 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

Nov 8 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

Nov 10 - Brick & Mortar Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Nov 11 - Lodge Room Highland Park - Los Angeles, CA

