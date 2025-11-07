The Hold Steady Expand 'Separation Sunday' For 20th Anniversary

() The Hold Steady is marking the 20th anniversary of their landmark 2005 second studio album, Separation Sunday, with a deluxe new edition arriving on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers on Friday, December 5.

The expanded release sees the original 11-track album joined by nine newly remastered bonus tracks on vinyl for the first time, including rare demos, outtakes, and four songs previously released as 2005's internet-only EP, The Virgin Digital Sessions. Separation Sunday (20-Year Anniversary Edition) will be available digitally and on 2xLP standard black vinyl and limited edition 2xLP gold-swirl vinyl.

"'Separation Sunday' changed everything for The Hold Steady," says frontman Craig Finn. "We found a new lineup, a solidified sound, and through incessant touring started building the THS community that exists today. It was a thrilling time to live through, and to revisit with this new look at the album."

Recently named by Paste as one of the "250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century So Far," Separation Sunday proved a sensation upon its May 2005 release, instantly catapulting the Hold Steady to the forefront of American rock 'n' roll bands. A dazzling collection that forwarded the band's signature sound and distinctive vision on virtually every level, the album was greeted by critical applause around the world. At year's end, the album was ranked among the top 10 of 2005's best in SPIN and on The Village Voice's prestigious Pazz & Jop Critics Poll, with legendary critic Robert Christgau writing, "This literature with power chords addresses not only the crucial matter of vanishing bohemias as cultural myth but also the crucial matter of re-emerging spiritualities as cultural fact."

The Hold Steady will further mark the milestone anniversary with a full album performance of Separation Sunday as part of their upcoming Massive Nights 2025: 10 Years of Killer Parties!, the 10th annual edition of their beloved multi-night concert event at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Bowl. This year's weekend runs from Wednesday, December 3, through Saturday, December 6, kicking off with the first-ever Massive Nights installment of the band's intimate "Storytellers" show, a special seated performance that will see the Hold Steady stripping down familiar songs along with additional classics not usually heard during regular sets. Entry for "Storytellers" will be limited, including a small number of standing-room tickets.

Massive Nights 2025 will then see the Hold Steady performing two unique sets each night with no opening acts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, including a full album performance and a second set stacked with fan favorites and more. Thursday, December 4, will celebrate Separation Sunday, followed by surprise full album performances on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6. A limited number of tickets remain available for Wednesday's Storytellers set and Thursday and Friday. Saturday is sold out.

Related Stories

The Hold Steady Releasing Children's Book 'Stay Positive'

The Hold Steady Constructive Summer 2024 Coming

The Hold Steady Announce Book Signing Events

The Hold Steady Announce Inaugural Positive Jam Festival Lineup

News > The Hold Steady