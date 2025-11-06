Venamoris Share Their 2025 Holiday Song 'Dreaming Of You'

(Speakeasy) In what has become an annual holiday tradition, Venamoris, the darkly romantic duo featuring Paula and Dave Lombardo, return with a new standalone single for the festive season: "Dreaming of You".

"What began as a one-time spark, has become an annual ritual," Paula Lombardo notes. "'Dreaming of You' drifts in as our fourth unexpected holiday song - a wintry dreamscape about longing, connection, and the ghosts that live inside a melody."

The married couple released their Ipecac Recordings debut, To Cross or To Burn, earlier this year. The 10-song collection features the singles "In The Shadows," "Truth," "Spiderweb," and a stirring cover of the Scorpions' "Animal Magnetism" with guest guitar player Gary Holt. Kerrang! dubbed the album "beguiling," Treble Zine noted its roots in "dark jazz" and "exotica," while Ghost Cult said the album captures "the spirit of... noir classic 'Blue Velvet.'"

"Dreaming of You" is the second post-To Cross or To Burn single, with the duo releasing "Contrapasso," a song they self-described as "the story of an antagonist's eventual ruin" in May.

