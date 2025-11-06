Watch Dalton Davis' 'Cows In The Front Yard' Video

(MCA) North Carolina native Dalton Davis releases the official music video for his latest single "Cows In The Front Yard", which was directed by Ben Christensen (Zara, Harley Davidson).

"I always love working with Ben Christensen. He is able to bring my wild visions to life even better than I can imagine them myself," says Dalton Davis. "I'm over the moon with what we were able to do with the 'Cows In The Front Yard' video and can't wait for my mama and everyone else to see it."

Dalton signing to MCA / Republic Records broke exclusively with Billboard in tandem with the audio release for "Cows In The Front Yard," which received coverage from HOLLER, Country Central, Mundane, Country Swag, All New Country and more. Upon release, the track landed on notable playlists such as Amazon's Breakthrough Country, Apple Music's Country Risers, Spotify's Next In Nashville, Pandora's Country House Party, YouTube's Country's New Crop and Tidal's Pure Country.

From the dirt roads of Gastonia, NC, comes a sound that defies every clean-cut expectation. Dalton Davis' story is a one-of-a-kind tapestry of America: raised with rural roots, adopted by touring gospel artists, and later honing his recording chops under the mentorship of hard-hitting hip-hop engineers. This kaleidoscopic upbringing has culminated in a signature sound that fuses outlaw edge with undeniable soul.

Dalton Davis previously released the tracks "Sit Crooked," "So Far So Good," and "Blue Ridge Sky" independently.

