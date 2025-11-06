Xania Monet Reveals Her True Identity As Telisha Nikki Jones

(The Purple Agency) Following her historic Billboard breakthrough, the world now knows the mind behind the machine. In a powerful and informative interview that aired yesterday, Wednesday November 5 on CBS Mornings. Gayle King sat down with Telisha Nikki Jones, the creator behind Xania Monet - the first AI creation to hit Billboard's Radio Airplay Chart, as reported by Forbes on October 29.

During the candid conversation, Gayle delved deeply into why and how Telisha created Xania Monet, exploring the intersection of identity, innovation, and artistry, in the age of artificial intelligence. The discussion takes an introspective turn as Gayle voiced her concern about the growing presence of AI in music and what it means for traditional recording artists.

Telisha offers a grounded perspective on the role of technology in creative expression: "We're not replacing traditional artists; we're expanding what's possible," says Telisha. "Technology doesn't erase emotion, it amplifies it. Xania was never meant to compete with anyone, but was created to collaborate and show that imagination and innovation can coexist beautifully."

Since her debut, Xania Monet has captivated audiences worldwide with her smooth, soulful sound and human-like delivery, amassing millions of streams across Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Her breakout single, "How Was I Supposed to Know," debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's "S.A Spotify Daily" chart in South Africa, quickly spreading to global playlists and earning international recognition.

Now signed to Hallwood Media, Xania continues to push creative boundaries in music and technology in the AI world.

The CBS Mornings segment marks a defining moment not only for Xania and Telisha, but for the broader entertainment industry - as audiences are introduced to the woman behind the most talked about AI artist.

