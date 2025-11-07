3OH!3 Share New Track 'Hit Me Harder'

(BPM) 3OH!3 is ready to hit the dance floor with their brand new single "HIT ME HARDER", out now. The song - a sonic callback to the band's earliest releases - blends elements of electro-rap, dance, and rock.
The band shares: "'HIT ME HARDER' started as a nod to that gritty, underground dance rock scene we came up on - where the beats were dirty, the lyrics were sassy, and the energy was pure chaos. What's funny is that we felt inspired by the new era of 'indie-sleaze', when in a lot of ways that movement felt derivative of our original music. So, are we just ripping ourselves? I think all that matters at the end of the day is if this beat hits hard..."
Fresh off a full US tour with Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, and LØLØ, fans can catch 3OH!3 back on the road later this year. The band will be performing at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, in addition to a headline show at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville featuring Charlotte Sands. They also recently announced two shows celebrating the 15th anniversary of their third album Streets Of Gold. The first will take place at House of Blues in Anaheim on December 4th with special guests Breath Carolina and Millionaires, with a second show to follow at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn on December 10th with special guest Millionaires.
3OH!3 Launching 'Streets Of Gold' Anniversary Shows
