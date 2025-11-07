Austin Meade Streams New Album 'Almost Famous'

(The Syndicate) Texas-born singer, guitarist, and modern rock storyteller Austin Meade releases his new album Almost Famous today via Snakefarm, alongside the focus track, "NUMB ME NOSTALGIC." The song captures Meade's signature blend of red dirt grit, grunge-inspired melody, and wry self-reflection, an anthem for anyone chasing meaning through chaos and memory.

ALMOST FAMOUS was recorded between a Nashville garage and Meade's spare-bedroom studio in Texas. The album is a raw, unfiltered portrait of a musician finding his own voice. Equal parts humor and honesty, the album weaves together everyday vignettes from front-porch Bush Light binges to family roots, and existential questions with infectious riffs and heartfelt storytelling.

The 10-track collection moves through the sweet, nostalgic pull of "HONEY DO YA" and the emotional catharsis of "BAD DAYS," creating a sonic journey that's as confessional as it is anthemic, anchored by the title track where it all began. "The title started as a joke," Meade shares. "People would say, 'Hey, are you Austin Meade or do you just look like him?' I'd laugh and say, 'Yeah, I'm almost famous.' Then we wrote the song, and it just poured out. It's loud, loose, and basically my whole life in three and a half minutes."

Across country, rock, red dirt, and alternative genres, Meade remains proudly uncategorizable. "Some days we're the country band at a rock fest, some days we're the rock band at a country fest," he says. "But we always sound like us."

A relentless road warrior, Meade continues his fall tour across the U.S. through December, with additional 2026 dates just announced. Each show channels the raw, high-energy spirit of ALMOST FAMOUS, cementing his reputation as one of the most honest and hardworking voices in Southern alt-rock.

