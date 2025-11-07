Chance the Rapper And Vic Mensa Deliver 'Back To The Go' Video

(Audible Treats) Chance the Rapper unveils the visuals for "Back to the Go," reuniting with longtime collaborator Vic Mensa for a homegrown moment from his critically acclaimed new album, Star Line.

Directed by Chance the Rapper, the "Back to the Go" video details his six year journey traveling overseas from art fairs in Venice, Italy to his own historic Star Line festival in Accra, Ghana set to a live rendition of the standout track from his new album Star Line. The performance not only showcases their heartbreaking lyrics and showmanship, but the close bond Chance and Vic have shared over the years in the creation of this album.

The video also showcases the recently wrapped "And We Back" tour, blending candid behind-the-scenes moments with dynamic on-stage performance footage. Produced by Stix and Ephra, "Back to the Go" stands out as a quiet reflection on change, capturing the emotional weight of returning home to Chicago.

The song moves through heartbreak toward healing, returning with a clearer sense of self and a better understanding of what's worth carrying forward. NPR cited "Back to the Go" as one of several songs on Star Line reflecting on memory and loss, noting that "the verses are imbued with an impressive, almost mournful knowingness."

Star Line stands as one of Chance the Rapper's greatest and most visionary projects to date-a career-defining release that debuted at #2 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut USA Chart and #3 globally to widespread acclaim. Across 17 tracks, Chance blends sharp lyricism, cultural reverence, and bold sonic experimentation into a cohesive Black diasporic narrative, joined by collaborators including Joey Bada$$, Lil Wayne, Smino, Vic Mensa, BJ the Chicago Kid, Young Thug, Jamila Woods, Do or Die, Jazmine Sullivan, and more, with production from luminaries like Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Peter CottonTale, and Nico Segal. Inspired by travels to Ghana, Jamaica, and global art fairs, Star Line channels Marcus Garvey's pioneering vision of the Black Star Line into a modern reflection on resilience, diasporic pride, and community, while the album's striking visual identity, helmed by Brandon Breaux, the creative mind behind Chance's iconic early artwork, cements this era as both a personal and cultural milestone.

