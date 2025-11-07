(Warner) 3x GRAMMY Award-winners and global superstars Dan + Shay are poised to light-up the holiday season once again with the release of their new Christmas anthem "Long Live Christmas," available now.
Available today "Long Live Christmas" fits warmly among the lauded duos Christmas canon, with the duo's own Dan Smyers serving as the writer and co-producer of what is sure to be a future holiday classic.
Today's new song is the first new original music to release from the band since their 2024 holiday album It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album, which featured 21 songs; ten well known and widely loved standards ("Disc 1") and eleven originals written/co-written by Dan + Shay, including three written solely by Dan Smyers himself.
It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album features RIAA GOLD-certified songs "Take Me Home For Christmas" and "Pick Out A Christmas Tree," while the track "Officially Christmas" has garnered 68 MILLION+ global streams, and "Holiday Party" is tallying 39 MILLION+ global streams. To date, songs on Dan + Shay's It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album tout a plump 521 MILLION cumulative global streams.
Dan + Shay's ability to consistently blend heartfelt storytelling with pristine vocal production has cemented the duo not just as Country music icons, but as multi-genre titans who excel across any format.
Dan + Shay Take 'Bigger Houses' To No. 1
Stream Dan + Shay's 'It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album'
Dan + Shay Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 'Where It All Began' With Special Reissue
Dan + Shay Add 30 Dates To The Heartbreak On The Map Tour!
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary- Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour- Nickelback Meets Shenandoah'- No Doubt- LOLO- more
Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- George Strait To Rock Lubbock, Texas- Dan + Shay Return With 'Long Live Christmas'- more
Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson Launching SURFILMUSIC Tour- will.i.am And Taboo Share 'We LA (East LA Remix)'- more
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year
Sister Hazel Stars Unearths Lost Cassette Covers
Yungblud Nominated For Three Grammy Awards
The Church Share 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' Video
Linkin Park Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary
Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour
LOLO Shares 'me with no shirt on' Video