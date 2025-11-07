Dan + Shay Return With 'Long Live Christmas'

(Warner) 3x GRAMMY Award-winners and global superstars Dan + Shay are poised to light-up the holiday season once again with the release of their new Christmas anthem "Long Live Christmas," available now.

Available today "Long Live Christmas" fits warmly among the lauded duos Christmas canon, with the duo's own Dan Smyers serving as the writer and co-producer of what is sure to be a future holiday classic.

Today's new song is the first new original music to release from the band since their 2024 holiday album It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album, which featured 21 songs; ten well known and widely loved standards ("Disc 1") and eleven originals written/co-written by Dan + Shay, including three written solely by Dan Smyers himself.

It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album features RIAA GOLD-certified songs "Take Me Home For Christmas" and "Pick Out A Christmas Tree," while the track "Officially Christmas" has garnered 68 MILLION+ global streams, and "Holiday Party" is tallying 39 MILLION+ global streams. To date, songs on Dan + Shay's It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album tout a plump 521 MILLION cumulative global streams.

Dan + Shay's ability to consistently blend heartfelt storytelling with pristine vocal production has cemented the duo not just as Country music icons, but as multi-genre titans who excel across any format.

