Finger Eleven Share 'The Mountain' Visualizer As New Album Arrives

(SRO) One of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, multi-platinum band Finger Eleven have always amalgamated their musical influences into their rock mix. They acknowledge that Phil Collins and Genesis were a big melodic influence on "Last Night On Earth," which is out today (November 7) via Better Noise Music, their first with the label and seventh album overall. Today also marks the release of the album's fourth single, "The Mountain."

FINGER ELEVEN is propelled by a fresh musical vigor. "As we were making LAST NIGHT ON EARTH, there was this feeling that we were making a big Rock record," guitarist Rick Jackett recalls. "We had done that early in our career, and then we veered away from it. But it was time to go back and embrace that bigness of the sound. Even the soft songs sound big."

Although FINGER ELEVEN excel at writing four-minute songs, guitarist James Black feels that the majestic "The Mountain" feels like a 7-minute epic squeezed into that time, with music as epic as the lyrics are. "The setting is a fantastical one. At its core, it's a song about trying to find the music," explains frontman Scott Anderson. "The ultimate search is you're finally at the end of it. When I step back it's talking about our own journey, but it's dressed up in a different way. It's the idea of just trying to find one more cool idea, and hoping it's not the last one."

