.

Finger Eleven Share 'The Mountain' Visualizer As New Album Arrives

11-07-2025
Finger Eleven Share 'The Mountain' Visualizer As New Album Arrives

(SRO) One of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, multi-platinum band Finger Eleven have always amalgamated their musical influences into their rock mix. They acknowledge that Phil Collins and Genesis were a big melodic influence on "Last Night On Earth," which is out today (November 7) via Better Noise Music, their first with the label and seventh album overall. Today also marks the release of the album's fourth single, "The Mountain."

FINGER ELEVEN is propelled by a fresh musical vigor. "As we were making LAST NIGHT ON EARTH, there was this feeling that we were making a big Rock record," guitarist Rick Jackett recalls. "We had done that early in our career, and then we veered away from it. But it was time to go back and embrace that bigness of the sound. Even the soft songs sound big."

Although FINGER ELEVEN excel at writing four-minute songs, guitarist James Black feels that the majestic "The Mountain" feels like a 7-minute epic squeezed into that time, with music as epic as the lyrics are. "The setting is a fantastical one. At its core, it's a song about trying to find the music," explains frontman Scott Anderson. "The ultimate search is you're finally at the end of it. When I step back it's talking about our own journey, but it's dressed up in a different way. It's the idea of just trying to find one more cool idea, and hoping it's not the last one."

Related Stories
Finger Eleven Share 'The Mountain' Visualizer As New Album Arrives

Finger Eleven Share 'Last Night On Earth' Video

Finger Eleven Team With Richard Patrick For 'Blue Sky Mystery' To Announce New Album

Finger Eleven Plan New Album And Special Project In 2025

Finger Eleven Deliver 'Adrenaline' Video

News > Finger Eleven

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary- Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour- Nickelback Meets Shenandoah'- No Doubt- LOLO- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- George Strait To Rock Lubbock, Texas- Dan + Shay Return With 'Long Live Christmas'- more

Day In Pop

Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson Launching SURFILMUSIC Tour- will.i.am And Taboo Share 'We LA (East LA Remix)'- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Latest News

Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year

Sister Hazel Stars Unearths Lost Cassette Covers

Yungblud Nominated For Three Grammy Awards

The Church Share 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' Video

Linkin Park Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations

KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary

Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour

LOLO Shares 'me with no shirt on' Video