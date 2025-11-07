George Strait To Rock Lubbock, Texas

(EBM) On the heels of announcing his return to Clemson, SC next year, George Strait announces another stadium show with a newly added performance at Lubbock, Texas' Jones AT&T Stadium for one night only, in-the-round on Saturday, April 25, 2026, joined by fellow Texas natives, 3-time GRAMMY winner Miranda Lambert and newcomer Hudson Westbrook.

Fans can expect an evening of timeless hits along with new favorites off Cowboys and Dreamers performed center stage, in the round from the all Texas line-up. Tickets go on sale via georgestrait.com at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, November 21, 2025.

With fewer shows a year, Strait's one-off stadium shows in 2024 included A&M's Kyle Field playing one of the largest single ticketed concerts in U.S. history with 110,905 fans in attendance for George Strait: The King at Kyle Field. He followed that record-breaking performance with only five live shows in 2025 with stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Foxborough and Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

Of his stop at SoFi Stadium this summer Variety noted, "fans would maintain that the privilege of still having him kicking around is all theirs" while reflecting on what Strait does best, "pick great songs, sing even better and exude a quiet, uncocky confidence that would make anyone feel patriotic about country as a genre."

The Boston Globe said of his stop at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium this year, "Strait skipped the pyrotechnics and let his voice do the heavy lifting," making it easy to see why Pollstar once opined, "Strait remains the most worthy inheritor of Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson's mantle of country icon through the meaningful fluidity with which he moves through country's various sub-strains with the same ease and enjoyment that marked both men's Country Music Hall of Fame careers."

In addition to his upcoming live performances at Clemson, SC and Lubbock, TX, Strait will be celebrated at the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors this December, recognizing his lifetime of contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Early next year, he will also be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame, paying tribute to his enduring impact as both a performer and songwriter whose influence has shaped generations of country music.

