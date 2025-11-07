Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'

(The Syndicate) In September, trailblazing pop duo Goldfrapp celebrated two decades of their seminal third album Supernature by announcing the upcoming release of the 20th Anniversary deluxe edition, arriving November 21 via MUTE/BMG. Today they've shared "Beautiful (Richard X Rework)."

Richard X delivers a sleek, precision-tooled reimagining of "Beautiful," distilling its sensual pulse into a shimmering, chrome-plated floor-filler. The remix heightens the song's hypnotic tension with his trademark minimal sheen, transforming it into a sharp, contemporary electro anthem that feels both nostalgic and strikingly fresh.

This follows the recent release of Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory's remix of the acid-tinged, bewitching "You Never Know" - their first fresh Goldfrapp release in years, which was a thrilling moment for longtime fans, as well as a brand new remix of "Koko" reimagined by Sun's Signature, the transcendent project of Elizabeth Fraser (Cocteau Twins) & Damon Reece (Massive Attack, Spiritualized).

