.

Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'

11-07-2025
Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'

(The Syndicate) In September, trailblazing pop duo Goldfrapp celebrated two decades of their seminal third album Supernature by announcing the upcoming release of the 20th Anniversary deluxe edition, arriving November 21 via MUTE/BMG. Today they've shared "Beautiful (Richard X Rework)."

Richard X delivers a sleek, precision-tooled reimagining of "Beautiful," distilling its sensual pulse into a shimmering, chrome-plated floor-filler. The remix heightens the song's hypnotic tension with his trademark minimal sheen, transforming it into a sharp, contemporary electro anthem that feels both nostalgic and strikingly fresh.

This follows the recent release of Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory's remix of the acid-tinged, bewitching "You Never Know" - their first fresh Goldfrapp release in years, which was a thrilling moment for longtime fans, as well as a brand new remix of "Koko" reimagined by Sun's Signature, the transcendent project of Elizabeth Fraser (Cocteau Twins) & Damon Reece (Massive Attack, Spiritualized).

Related Stories
Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'

Goldfrapp Share Sun's Signature Remix Of 'Koko'

Goldfrapp Return After Seven Year Hiatus

Alison Goldfrapp Shares New Single 'Reverberotic'

Alison Goldfrapp Announces New Album With 'Find Xanadu'

News > Goldfrapp

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary- Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour- Nickelback Meets Shenandoah'- No Doubt- LOLO- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- George Strait To Rock Lubbock, Texas- Dan + Shay Return With 'Long Live Christmas'- more

Day In Pop

Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson Launching SURFILMUSIC Tour- will.i.am And Taboo Share 'We LA (East LA Remix)'- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Latest News

Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year

Sister Hazel Stars Unearths Lost Cassette Covers

Yungblud Nominated For Three Grammy Awards

The Church Share 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' Video

Linkin Park Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations

KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary

Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour

LOLO Shares 'me with no shirt on' Video