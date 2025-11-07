Jack Johnson Launching SURFILMUSIC Tour

(BBPR) Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson announces SURFILMUSIC Tour, a 43-date North American tour that will take Johnson and his band coast-to-coast next year. The tour marks Johnson's long-awaited return to the road since 2022 and will celebrate a new era of music, film, and environmental connection rooted in his chart-topping catalogue, spanning over twenty years.
In support of the tour, Johnson has released a new single, "Hold On To The Light," featuring Hermanos Gutierrez, out today on all streaming platforms. The song offers an early glimpse into the forthcoming SURFILMUSIC soundtrack, scored by Jack Johnson and Hermanos Gutierrez for a new film featuring Johnson set to debut next year.
SURFILMUSIC, a documentary chronicling Johnson's evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician, weaves through the making of his iconic surf films Thicker Than Water (1999) and The September Sessions (2000). These classic films revealed Johnson's artistic point of view through his lens and guitar, ultimately launching his music career.
The new film celebrates the lifelong friendships and ocean-driven community that shaped Johnson's path, and features many of the surfers who appeared in the original films, including Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, and the Malloy Brothers. It also captures the shared spirit of exploration and creativity that continues to inspire his music and environmentalism today. Additional SURFILMUSIC documentary and soundtrack details will be announced next year. Watch the first trailer HERE.
For the soundtrack, Hermanos Gutierrez, longtime admirers of Johnson's music and surf films, joined him in the studio, where Johnson also reunited with producer Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Seu Jorge, Beck), who co-produced several of Johnson's most beloved albums, including In Between Dreams and Sleep Through the Static. What began as a mutual appreciation quickly turned into a creative connection and friendship, resulting in a beautiful new song, "Hold On To The Light" and an original film score. Their collaboration will extend to the stage next summer and fall, with the brothers opening for Johnson on many of the dates.
Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC Tour will head to North America's most beautiful outdoor venues, from Merriweather Post Pavilion (June 26, Columbia, MD), Blossom Music Center (July 7, Cuyahoga Falls, OH), Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (September 2-3, Greenwood Village, CO), The Gorge Amphitheatre (September 26, George, WA), McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater (September 28, Troutdale, OR) and continue to California for evenings under the stars at the historic Greek Theatre (September 30 and October 1, Berkeley, CA), to the ocean at Santa Barbara Bowl (October 3 and 4, Santa Barbara, CA), and two unforgettable nights at the legendary Hollywood Bowl (October 10-11, Los Angeles, CA), with Hermanos Gutierrez opening for many of the dates along with Lake Street Dive and longtime friend, G. Love.
Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC 2026 Tour Dates:
With Hermanos Gutierrez
June 19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
June 21 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
June 24 - Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 26 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Mann Center
June 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 30 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
July 1 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
July 3 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake
July 4 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater
July 7 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
July 8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 12 - Shakopee, MN - Minnesota Quarry Amphitheater
Leg 2 with Lake Street Dive and *G. Love (Tahoe Only)
August 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 19 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 22 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 25 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
August 26 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
August 28 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 29 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
September 1 - Riverside, MO - MORTON Amphitheater
September 2 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
September 3 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
September 4 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
September 6 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic*
Leg 3 with ^Hermanos Gutierrez and *G. Love
September 26 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre^*
September 27 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
September 28 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater*
September 30-October 1 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre*
October 3 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*
October 4 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*
October 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^
October 9 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^
October 10- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl^
October 11- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl^
