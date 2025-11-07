Jack Johnson Launching SURFILMUSIC Tour

(BBPR) Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson announces SURFILMUSIC Tour, a 43-date North American tour that will take Johnson and his band coast-to-coast next year. The tour marks Johnson's long-awaited return to the road since 2022 and will celebrate a new era of music, film, and environmental connection rooted in his chart-topping catalogue, spanning over twenty years.

In support of the tour, Johnson has released a new single, "Hold On To The Light," featuring Hermanos Gutierrez, out today on all streaming platforms. The song offers an early glimpse into the forthcoming SURFILMUSIC soundtrack, scored by Jack Johnson and Hermanos Gutierrez for a new film featuring Johnson set to debut next year.

SURFILMUSIC, a documentary chronicling Johnson's evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician, weaves through the making of his iconic surf films Thicker Than Water (1999) and The September Sessions (2000). These classic films revealed Johnson's artistic point of view through his lens and guitar, ultimately launching his music career.

The new film celebrates the lifelong friendships and ocean-driven community that shaped Johnson's path, and features many of the surfers who appeared in the original films, including Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, and the Malloy Brothers. It also captures the shared spirit of exploration and creativity that continues to inspire his music and environmentalism today. Additional SURFILMUSIC documentary and soundtrack details will be announced next year. Watch the first trailer HERE.

For the soundtrack, Hermanos Gutierrez, longtime admirers of Johnson's music and surf films, joined him in the studio, where Johnson also reunited with producer Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Seu Jorge, Beck), who co-produced several of Johnson's most beloved albums, including In Between Dreams and Sleep Through the Static. What began as a mutual appreciation quickly turned into a creative connection and friendship, resulting in a beautiful new song, "Hold On To The Light" and an original film score. Their collaboration will extend to the stage next summer and fall, with the brothers opening for Johnson on many of the dates.

Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC Tour will head to North America's most beautiful outdoor venues, from Merriweather Post Pavilion (June 26, Columbia, MD), Blossom Music Center (July 7, Cuyahoga Falls, OH), Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (September 2-3, Greenwood Village, CO), The Gorge Amphitheatre (September 26, George, WA), McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater (September 28, Troutdale, OR) and continue to California for evenings under the stars at the historic Greek Theatre (September 30 and October 1, Berkeley, CA), to the ocean at Santa Barbara Bowl (October 3 and 4, Santa Barbara, CA), and two unforgettable nights at the legendary Hollywood Bowl (October 10-11, Los Angeles, CA), with Hermanos Gutierrez opening for many of the dates along with Lake Street Dive and longtime friend, G. Love.



Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC 2026 Tour Dates:

With Hermanos Gutierrez

June 19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

June 21 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

June 24 - Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 26 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Mann Center

June 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 30 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

July 1 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

July 3 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake

July 4 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

July 7 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 12 - Shakopee, MN - Minnesota Quarry Amphitheater

Leg 2 with Lake Street Dive and *G. Love (Tahoe Only)

August 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 19 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 22 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 25 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

August 26 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

August 28 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 29 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September 1 - Riverside, MO - MORTON Amphitheater

September 2 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

September 3 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

September 4 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 6 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic*

Leg 3 with ^Hermanos Gutierrez and *G. Love

September 26 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre^*

September 27 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

September 28 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater*

September 30-October 1 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre*

October 3 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 4 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

October 9 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

October 10- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl^

October 11- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl^

Related Stories

Jack Johnson's Thicker Than Water and The September Sessions Returning To The Big Screen

Kurt Stevens To Debut As Maui Songwriters Festival First-Ever 'Find'

Jack Johnson Streams New Live Album 'Songs for Maui'

Jack Johnson Announces Songs For Maui - Live Benefit Album And Performance

News > Jack Johnson