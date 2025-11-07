Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'

(BBR) Reigning country powerhouse Jason Aldean today announced his new upcoming studio album, Songs About Us, with the release of three new surprise tracks: "Help You Remember", "Hard To Love You" and "Lovin' Me Too Long," available now. Set for release April 24 - the same week Aldean is set to co-headline UGA's Sanford Stadium with fellow Georgia native Luke Bryan.

Songs About Us is the latest chapter in a career marked by numerous record-breaking moments for the ACM Artist of the Decade. A "trailblazer" (Nashville Insider) that is "among an elite class of consistent hitmakers" (Backstage Country) known for "songs of small-town living, love and loss that have resonated with a loyal fanbase" (Billboard), Aldean's latest collection follows the historic milestone of achieving his 30th No. 1 hit on Country radio and the release of his 30 Number One Hits album.

The project earned Aldean his 13th top 10 country album in 20 years with its #4 debut on the Billboard Top Country Album Chart (10/10) upon its digital release and is available now as a Walmart Exclusive Vinyl. Recently honored with a SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award for being among the most streamed artists of all time, Aldean's "Country superstar status" (Variety) has been solidified with "his own recipe...one that has vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution) and has "allowed him to usher in a new career chapter" (The Tennessean).

"It means the world when one of my songs helps someone through a hard time-or celebrates their best moments," says Aldean. "This album is about all of that-the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Every track started with a real story or feeling, and together we turned those experiences into music. In the end, I realized this album is about all of us. These are songs about us."

In addition to his Top 20 current single, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go," new tracks "Help You Remember" joins "Hard To Love You" and "Lovin' Me Too Long," and sets the tone for Songs About Us- an album that captures life's defining moments through authentic storytelling and Aldean's unmistakable sound. Inspired by his personal experience having family members going through dementia, new track "Help You Remember" also shines a spotlight on the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and their mission that you don't have to go through this alone. Adding a list of resources for caregivers and those currently struggling with the disease, join Aldean in supporting here.

Along with the release of the three new tracks, Aldean also revealed the album's full 20-song track list, giving fans a taste of additional collaborations to come with the release of the new record.

Songs About Us Track Listing

1. Anytime Soon (Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan)

2. Drinking About You (Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan)

3. Don't Tell On Me (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

4. How Far Does A Goodbye Go (Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan)

5. Songs About Us [Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan] (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Edwards, John Morgan)

6. Good Thing Going (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

7. She's Why (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

8. Backroads Of My Memory (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

9. Dust on the Bottle [Jason Aldean & David Lee Murphy] (David Lee Murphy)

10. The High Road (Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson)

11. Easier Gone [Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean] (Charles Kelley, Josh Kerr, Dave Haywood, Jimmy Robbins)

12. Help You Remember (Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

13. Country Into Rock 'n' Roll (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

14. What's A Little Heartache (Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan)

15. One Last Look (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

16. Fight A Fire (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

17. Hard To Love You (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

18. Little Hometown Left (Jordan Gray, Ben Hayslip, Danny Majic, Cole Taylor)

19. Her Favorite Color (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Lee Thomas Miller, Neil Thrasher)

20. Lovin' Me Too Long (Ben Hayslip, David Lee Murphy, Jacob Rice)

