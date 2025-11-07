Kat Luna Gets Festive With 'Evergreen' and 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

(Sony Music Nashvillw) Kat Luna is ready for the holiday season, releasing new music today. The songstress released an original holiday track, "Evergreen," as well as two versions of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," one in English and one with both English and Spanish lyrics. Listen to all three tracks here.

"Evergreen," an original Christmas song, captures the magic of being in love during the most wonderful time of the year. Written by Luna, Olivia DaPonte, Fran Litterski, and Logan Maggio, the track features simple production and Luna's ethereal vocals.

Luna shared her excitement for this new music, stating, "The holiday season is my favorite time of year so I'm beyond excited to be releasing holiday songs! I wanted to write an original Christmas song from my own perspective. 'Evergreen' captures the magic of being with the one you love during the holiday season, and speaks about love that lasts long after the holidays. 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' has always been one of my favorite Christmas carols, and being able to make my own rendition come to life in the studio with Nathan Chapman was awesome. I can't wait for everyone to hear these!"

Latina country artist Kat Luna, formerly of duo Kat & Alex, is blazing her own path. This year, the rising star was named one of Rolling Stone's "25 Spanish-Language Artists We're Rooting For in 2025" as well as "10 Latina Country Artists To Know Now" by Grammy.com. Over the past year, Luna set out to find herself again, both personally and professionally. This period of growth led the Cuban American country songstress to pen some of her most compelling and honest music yet, kicking off a new chapter as a solo artist. As a child, Luna grew up the daughter of first-generation Cuban immigrants, with her "Cuban Cowboy" grandfather introducing her to artists ranging from Toby Keith to Celia Cruz. She began singing in school, eventually appearing on Univision's La Banda and La Voz, a Telemundo program similar to The Voice. Luna later emerged in the national spotlight when she competed on American Idol, spurring a move to Nashville. While embarking on her journey as a solo artist this past year, Luna released a handful of songs from her new EP, That Girl, and earning praise that "track after track, Luna keeps steadily building her resume as a compelling country vocalist and emotionally transparent writer," (Billboard). This year, Luna also made her Grand Ole Opry debut and was selected for the CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2025.

