KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary

(UMe) KISS commemorate the 50th anniversary of their definitive first live album, Alive!, with a massive 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition out November 21, 2025-available via UMe It is releasing in multiple configurations: Super Deluxe 4CD + Blu-ray Audio, Super Deluxe 8LP + Blu-ray Audio, Deluxe Picture Disc Vinyl, Premium Color Vinyl, Super Deluxe Digital. Alive! has been newly remastered in HRA 192/24, HRA 96/24, or 44.1/16, and Atmos.
The physical versions are now available for pre-order here via KISS's Official Store. To set the stage, KISS just unleashed the previously unreleased "C'mon And Love Me (Live In Davenport, Iowa)" on all streaming platforms today.
Bernie Grundman's new remaster of Alive! is included in all of the aforementioned 50TH Anniversary versions as well. The GRAMMY Award-nominated mastering engineer took the reins and reinvigorated the record from the 1975 stereo analog master tapes. Like never before, Grundman channels the chemistry of the group-Paul Stanley [vocals, guitar], Gene Simmons [vocals, bass], Peter Criss [drums, vocals], and Ace Frehley [lead guitar]-front-and-center on his remaster. This is also the first time that Alive! has been released on one-CD.
The Super Deluxe box sets (4CD + Blu-ray and 8LP + Blu-ray) impressively include 120 tracks highlighted by 88 unreleased tracks. As part of the collection, fans can relive two entire concerts from the 1975 Dressed To Kill Tour: RKO Orpheum Theatre in Davenport, Iowa on July 20 (Second Show) and Wildwood Convention Hall in Wildwood, New Jersey on July 23. For the Super Deluxe box sets, Eddie Kramer has completed new mixes of these particular gigs, revisiting the original multi-track analog tapes and preserving the raw integrity of the performances with no overdubs. Among other highlights, you'll find five rehearsal tracks from Davenport as well as six songs from Cleveland Music Hall in Cleveland, OH on June 21, 1975-also just mixed by Kramer this year. Then, there's the Blu-ray Audio disc comprising Kramer's newly mixed Alive! in Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround along with the newly remastered stereo in 192kHz 24-bit and 96kHz 24-bit PCM stereo, which is set to a new visualizer featuring unreleased photos and master tape box imagery.
Both the Vinyl and CD box sets hold a plethora of "Kollectibles," including a 100-page hardcover book. Once again, Ken Sharp dove headfirst into this chapter of the band's history by writing immersive liner notes for the book and conducting recent interviews with Stanley and Simmons in addition to various members of the KISS inner circle and professional team who lived it all with them. Unreleased photos and rare images adorn the book's pages.
Other sought-after extras include a reprint of the Alive! 1975 Press Kit, photos, a tour program, a T-shirt iron-on, backstage passes, ticket stubs, posters, an album cover lenticular, four double-sided coasters, four guitar picks, a bumper sticker, an Alive! die-cut double-sided mobile, and more. Plus, each box set comes with the Gotham Rock City News Volume 4 Newspaper featuring a track-by-track interview with Kramer breaking down the majority of songs as he revisited the iconic live album and concerts he helped to record and engineer 50 years ago.
Alive! 50TH Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl showcases 2-LPs as picture disc vinyl packaged in a deluxe tip-on gatefold jacket wrapped in foil paper with gold metallic ink. Not to mention, it features an enhanced version of the original booklet on foil paper with a brand-new double-sided poster with one side being the iconic fan banner shown on the album's back cover. Extremely limited with no more than 1,000 units available, fans may purchase it (while supplies last) only from the official KISS Store.
The Alive! 50TH Anniversary Premium Vinyl is pressed on stunning gold and white cornetto with black splatter vinyl. It comes in an album jacket enhanced with first-ever gold foil and gold metallic ink details with labels printed in gold metallic ink. It features a new poster of the iconic fan banner seen on the album's back cover as well as the original booklet. Only 3,000 units will be available exclusively on the official KISS store.
KISS unleashed Alive! on September 10, 1975. The album drew on performances from five nights of the Dressed To Kill Tour: Cobo Arena in Detroit, MI, Cleveland Music Hall in Cleveland, OH, RKO Orpheum Theatre in Davenport, IA (two shows), and Wildwood Convention Hall in Wildwood, NJ. Upon release, it added rocket fuel to the band's ascent to the top of rock 'n' roll and culture in the seventies. Alive! reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and sent "Rock And Roll All Nite" to #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 - the highest charting single for the band at the time - and was their first album to be certified Gold by the RIAA. Rolling Stone named it one of "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time," and Guitar World touted it on the "100 Greatest Guitar Albums of All Time" and at #3 on its "Top 10 Live Albums of All Time." In 1975, live albums were perceived as a nail in the coffin of an artist's career, but Alive! opened the floodgates for a string of pivotal live records to follow in its wake showing live rock albums could be a stepping stone to an artist's success, with live albums ranging from Peter Frampton's Frampton Comes Alive to Lynyrd Skynyrd's One More From The Road to Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same.
In the end, this is the ultimate live rock record from the greatest showmen in rock 'n' roll history.
SUPER DELUXE 4-CD + BLU-RAY AUDIO TRACKLISTING:
ALIVE! (REMASTERED)
CD ONE:
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
6. Nothin' To Lose
7. C'mon And Love Me
8. Parasite
9. She
10. Watchin' You
11. 100,000 Years
12. Black Diamond
13. Rock Bottom
14. Cold Gin
15. Rock And Roll All Nite
16. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
LIVE IN DAVENPORT, IOWA - RKO ORPHEUM THEATRE - JULY 20, 1975 - SECOND SHOW*
CD TWO:
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
6. She
7. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
8. Nothin' To Lose
9. C'mon And Love Me
10. 100,000 years
11. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years
12. Black Diamond
13. Cold Gin
14. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
LIVE IN WILDWOOD, NEW JERSEY - WILDWOOD CONVENTION HALL - JULY 23, 1975*
CD THREE:
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
6. She
7. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
8. Nothin' To Lose
9. C'mon And Love Me
10. 100,000 years
11. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years
12. Parasite
13. Black Diamond
14. Cold Gin
15. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
BONUS LIVE
CD FOUR:
REHEARSALS - LIVE IN DAVENPORT, IOWA - RKO ORPHEUM THEATRE - JULY 20, 1975*
1. KISS Jam
2. Room Service
3. Strange Ways
4. Rock Bottom
5. Watchin' You
LIVE IN CLEVELAND, OHIO - CLEVELAND MUSIC HALL - JUNE 21, 1975*
6. She
7. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
8. Nothin' To Lose
9. C'mon And Love Me
10. 100,000 Years
11. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years
BLU-RAY AUDIO - ALIVE!:
DISC FIVE:
[Dolby Atmos* / Dolby True HD 5.1* / 192kHz 24-bit & 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo]
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
6. Nothin' To Lose
7. C'mon And Love Me
8. Parasite
9. She
10. Watchin' You
11. 100,000 Years
12. Black Diamond
13. Rock Bottom
14. Cold Gin
15. Rock And Roll All Nite
16. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
* Previously unreleased
SUPER DELUXE 8-LP + BLU-RAY AUDIO TRACKLISTING:
ALIVE! (REMASTERED)
LP ONE - SIDE A:
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
LP ONE - SIDE B:
1. Nothin' To Lose
2. C'mon And Love Me
3. Parasite
4. She
LP TWO - SIDE C:
1. Watchin' You
2. 100,000 Years
3. Black Diamond
LP TWO - SIDE D:
1. Rock Bottom
2. Cold Gin
3. Rock And Roll All Nite
4. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
LIVE IN DAVENPORT, IOWA - RKO ORPHEUM THEATRE - JULY 20, 1975 - SECOND SHOW*
LP THREE - SIDE E:
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
LP THREE - SIDE F:
1. Firehouse
2. She
3. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
4 Nothin' To Lose
LP FOUR - SIDE G:
1. C'mon And Love Me
2. 100,000 years
3. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years
LP FOUR - SIDE H:
1. Black Diamond
2 Cold Gin
3. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
LIVE IN WILDWOOD, NEW JERSEY - WILDWOOD CONVENTION HALL - JULY 23, 1975*
LP FIVE - SIDE I:
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
LP FIVE - SIDE J:
1. She
2. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
3. Nothin' To Lose
4. C'mon And Love Me
LP SIX - SIDE K:
1. 100,000 years
2. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years
3. Parasite
LP SIX - SIDE L:
1. Black Diamond
2. Cold Gin
3. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
BONUS LIVE
REHEARSALS - LIVE IN DAVENPORT, IOWA - RKO ORPHEUM THEATRE - JULY 20, 1975*
LP SEVEN - SIDE M:
1. KISS Jam
2. Room Service
3. Strange Ways
4. Rock Bottom
5. Watchin' You
LIVE IN CLEVELAND, OHIO - CLEVELAND MUSIC HALL - JUNE 21, 1975*
LP SEVEN - SIDE N:
1. She
2. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
3. Nothin' To Lose
LP EIGHT - SIDE O:
1. C'mon And Love Me
2. 100,000 Years
3. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years
BLU-RAY AUDIO - ALIVE!
DISC FIVE:
[Dolby Atmos* / Dolby True HD 5.1* / 192kHz 24-bit & 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo]
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
6. Nothin' To Lose
7. C'mon And Love Me
8. Parasite
9. She
10. Watchin' You
11. 100,000 Years
12. Black Diamond
13. Rock Bottom
14. Cold Gin
15. Rock And Roll All Nite
16. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
* Previously unreleased
ALIVE! - 50TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE AND PREMIUM VINYL TRACKLISTING
LP ONE - SIDE A:
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
LP ONE - SIDE B:
1. Nothin' To Lose
2. C'mon And Love Me
3. Parasite
4. She
LP TWO - SIDE C:
1. Watchin' You
2. 100,000 Years
3. Black Diamond
LP TWO - SIDE D:
1. Rock Bottom
2. Cold Gin
3. Rock And Roll All Nite
4. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
SUPER DELUXE DIGITAL AUDIO TRACKLISTING:
ALIVE! (REMASTERED)
DISC ONE:
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
6. Nothin' To Lose
7. C'mon And Love Me
8. Parasite
9. She
10. Watchin' You
11. 100,000 Years
12. Black Diamond
13. Rock Bottom
14. Cold Gin
15. Rock And Roll All Nite
16. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
LIVE IN DAVENPORT, IOWA - RKO ORPHEUM THEATRE - JULY 20, 1975 - SECOND SHOW*
DISC TWO:
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
6. She
7. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
8. Nothin' To Lose
9. C'mon And Love Me
10. 100,000 years
11. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years
12. Black Diamond
13. Cold Gin
14. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
LIVE IN WILDWOOD, NEW JERSEY - WILDWOOD CONVENTION HALL - JULY 23, 1975*
DISC THREE:
1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Got To Choose
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
6. She
7. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
8. Nothin' To Lose
9. C'mon And Love Me
10. 100,000 years
11. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years
12. Parasite
13. Black Diamond
14. Cold Gin
15. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll
BONUS LIVE
DISC FOUR:
REHEARSALS - LIVE IN DAVENPORT, IOWA - RKO ORPHEUM THEATRE - JULY 20, 1975*
1. KISS Jam
2. Room Service
3. Strange Ways
4. Rock Bottom
5. Watchin' You
LIVE IN CLEVELAND, OHIO - CLEVELAND MUSIC HALL - JUNE 21, 1975*
6. She
7. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
8. Nothin' To Lose
9. C'mon And Love Me
10. 100,000 Years
11. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years
* Previously unreleased
