Leon Bridges and Norah Jones Share 'This Christmas I'm Coming Home'

(Columbia) Leon Bridges and Norah Jones come together for a timeless holiday duet, "This Christmas I'm Coming Home," out Friday, November 7 via Columbia Records.
A true collaboration, the song was written by Norah Jones and Leon Michels and produced by Leon Michels (Clairo, The Black Keys, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings). Warm, classic, and steeped in soul, "This Christmas I'm Coming Home" blends Bridges' golden tone with Jones' signature grace, a tender celebration of love, longing, and the comfort of returning home for the holidays.
Following the single's release, Bridges will share another song, "A Merry Black Christmas," on November 14. With "This Christmas I'm Coming Home," Leon Bridges and Norah Jones deliver a classic in the making - a soulful holiday duet destined to become a new seasonal standard.
Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett Team For The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour
Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges Share 'If You Were Mine' Video
Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges' Release 'If You Were Mine' Duet
Miranda Lambert And Leon Bridges Unite On 'If You Were Mine'
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary- Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour- Nickelback Meets Shenandoah'- No Doubt- LOLO- more
Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- George Strait To Rock Lubbock, Texas- Dan + Shay Return With 'Long Live Christmas'- more
Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson Launching SURFILMUSIC Tour- will.i.am And Taboo Share 'We LA (East LA Remix)'- more
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year
Sister Hazel Stars Unearths Lost Cassette Covers
Yungblud Nominated For Three Grammy Awards
The Church Share 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' Video
Linkin Park Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary
Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour
LOLO Shares 'me with no shirt on' Video