Leon Bridges and Norah Jones Share 'This Christmas I'm Coming Home'

11-07-2025
(Columbia) Leon Bridges and Norah Jones come together for a timeless holiday duet, "This Christmas I'm Coming Home," out Friday, November 7 via Columbia Records.

A true collaboration, the song was written by Norah Jones and Leon Michels and produced by Leon Michels (Clairo, The Black Keys, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings). Warm, classic, and steeped in soul, "This Christmas I'm Coming Home" blends Bridges' golden tone with Jones' signature grace, a tender celebration of love, longing, and the comfort of returning home for the holidays.

Following the single's release, Bridges will share another song, "A Merry Black Christmas," on November 14. With "This Christmas I'm Coming Home," Leon Bridges and Norah Jones deliver a classic in the making - a soulful holiday duet destined to become a new seasonal standard.

