Linkin Park Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations

(Warner) Linkin Park have received two nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Their universally acclaimed chart-topping comeback album, From Zero, is nominated for "Best Rock Album," while their record-busting #1 single "The Emptiness Machine" has secured a nod for "Best Rock Performance." To date, they have achieved 9 career Grammy Award nominations and two wins.

Earlier this year, they unleashed the Deluxe Edition of From Zero, out now on Warner Records. In support of the record, Linkin Park's massive From Zero World Tour is in full swing with its 2026 leg bringing the band to the Middle East, Australia, and Europe. Meanwhile, they will close out 2025 with a show at Corona Capital in Mexico City, Mexico on November 16, 2025.

From Zero, winner of this year's "Rock Album of the Year" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, has churned out successive hits since its 2024 debut. "The Emptiness Machine" surged as "the biggest rock song of 2024," spending 15 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart. From Zero impressively bowed at #1 on charts in 14 countries and incited widespread acclaim from the likes of Vulture, The Guardian, Kerrang!, NME, Associated Press, USA Today, and more. As reported by Billboard, Linkin Park was the one-and-only rock band to cross over 2 Billion yearly streams in 2024.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit Lead Download 2026 Lineup

Linkin Park Plot LPLA Takeovers For Sold Out Hometown Show

Linkin Park, Yungblud Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026

News > Linkin Park