LOLO Shares 'me with no shirt on' Video

(IPR) LOLO has debuted her new single, "me with no shirt on." Known for her clever songwriting and bite, the artist strips things down - both lyrically and sonically - to deliver one of her most vulnerable tracks yet. Produced by Andrew Goldstein (blink-182, Tate McRae), the song lands like a punch in the gut, capturing the all-too-familiar spiral of craving validation as affection fades, and the way we cling to the small gestures that once meant everything. "me with no shirt on".

"I wrote 'me with no shirt on' about that gut wrenching feeling when you realize someone doesn't feel the same way about you anymore. Writing this song had me spiralling, feeling desperate and embarrassed - but I think it turned out really honest. It really hurts when someone who was once obsessed with you couldn't care less anymore. It's very confusing and makes you question your self worth. But ladies, take it from me, a half naked selfie cannot save your relationship. (P.S. Dad, if you're reading this... omg I'm totally kidding I've never done that!)," LOLO commented.

With her latest singles, the heartfelt (yet, a little twisted) "american zombie" and tongue-in-cheek "the devil wears converse," LOLO continues to expand the world she introduced on her deluxe edition debut LP, 'falling for robots and wishing I was one.' She has carved out a lane entirely her own that has resonated with audiences worldwide - garnering 150M+ global streams and paving the way for a new generation of women in rock. Previously, LOLO has collaborated with Simple Plan and Maggie Lindemann, shared the stage with genre staples New Found Glory, State Champs, Boys Like Girls, and more, not to mention delivering electric performances at Lollapalooza, Sad Summer, Slam Dunk, Download, Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, and beyond.

