Madonna's 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' Expanded For 20th Anniversary

(align) Confessions on a Dance Floor Twenty Years Edition celebrates the 20th anniversary of Madonna's critically acclaimed Confessions on a Dance Floor. The deluxe edition is available to stream today.
This digital deluxe edition features 20 tracks, including the original cross-faded continuous mixed album version available for the first time digitally, along with 8 additional B-sides, remixes, and promo-only tracks.
Madonna collaborated with producer Stuart Price, transforming her sound into a mixture of disco and electropop. and 2000s club beats. Featuring a string of hit singles, "Hung Up," "Sorry," "Get Together," and "Jump," the album topped the Billboard 200 upon release, staying in the charts for 37 weeks and winning Madonna a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album. Stream it here
Madonna Releasing 'Bedtime Stories - The Untold Chapter'
Madonna Returns To Warner Brothers For New Dance Album
Madonna Celebrates The 40th Anniversary Of 'Dress You Up' With Special Release
Madonna's Long-Rumored Release Veronica Electronica Coming Next Month
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary- Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour- Nickelback Meets Shenandoah'- No Doubt- LOLO- more
Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- George Strait To Rock Lubbock, Texas- Dan + Shay Return With 'Long Live Christmas'- more
Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson Launching SURFILMUSIC Tour- will.i.am And Taboo Share 'We LA (East LA Remix)'- more
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year
Sister Hazel Stars Unearths Lost Cassette Covers
Yungblud Nominated For Three Grammy Awards
The Church Share 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' Video
Linkin Park Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary
Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour
LOLO Shares 'me with no shirt on' Video