Madonna's 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' Expanded For 20th Anniversary

11-07-2025
(align) Confessions on a Dance Floor Twenty Years Edition celebrates the 20th anniversary of Madonna's critically acclaimed Confessions on a Dance Floor. The deluxe edition is available to stream today.

This digital deluxe edition features 20 tracks, including the original cross-faded continuous mixed album version available for the first time digitally, along with 8 additional B-sides, remixes, and promo-only tracks.

Madonna collaborated with producer Stuart Price, transforming her sound into a mixture of disco and electropop. and 2000s club beats. Featuring a string of hit singles, "Hung Up," "Sorry," "Get Together," and "Jump," the album topped the Billboard 200 upon release, staying in the charts for 37 weeks and winning Madonna a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album. Stream it here

