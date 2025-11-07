McCoy Moore Delivers Debut EP

(Sony Music Nashville) Fast-rising country breakout McCoy Moore has released his self-titled debut EP, out now. Featuring fan favorites such as "John Deere Blue" ("Classy, classic-sounding country" - Music Row) and "Naming Boats," plus three never-before-heard tracks, the project was produced by Will Bundy with Moore co-writing every song.
New releases include "Dress Rehearsal," "Speaking Your Mind," and "Bible and a Bar," which Moore says, "is arguably the most special song I've ever written to date, and it's the oldest on this EP. If you wanna get your heart ripped out or if you already have, this is your song."
In an early review for the seven-song project, Entertainment Focus noted, "It's a bold, versatile first chapter that hints at an artist built for the long run-one ready to take his place among the next generation of country storytellers."
The emerging entertainer is on the road now with Kip Moore, having recently wrapped an opening run with Chase Rice. He is set for a whirlwind 2026 as he joins HARDY on the COUNTRY! COUNTRY! Tour across North American and will make his European debut at C2C. Stream the new EP here
