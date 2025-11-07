Nickelback Meets Shenandoah At 'The Church on Cumberland Road'

(API) Shenandoah and multi-Nickelback are headed for a nostalgic trip down the Cumberland Road. Today, genres collide as the two bands join forces on a dynamic new rendition of Shenandoah's classic hit, "The Church on Cumberland Road" (8 Track Entertainment).

Over the past few months, Shenandoah and Nickelback performed together on multiple major country music festivals. After meeting on the tour trail, the collab was spawned, and the rest is history.

"First, let me say that it's always a great opportunity to befriend those in the music industry, regardless of the genre," shares Shenandoah lead singer Marty Raybon. "Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and I had the chance to talk about their music and ours and the parallels of some of the tunes that could be swapped out on the set lists. The idea came up, and after a few text messages, we were off and running with what is one of the coolest things we've ever done. Shenandoah and Nickelback. Who would have thunk it."

"We've always had a deep respect for the artists who came before us, and Shenandoah is one of those bands that helped define an era," says Chad Kroeger of Nickelback. "Getting the chance to collaborate with them on 'The Church on Cumberland Road' was an absolute blast. It's a song that feels as vibrant today as it did when it first came out."

An animated music video, created by Cartuna, accompanies today's arrival of the single. The video recreates Shenandoah's original 1989 version and adds Kroeger into the mix. Watch it below:

Related Stories

Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Tanya Tucker Lead Cattle Country Music Festival Lineup

Nickelback, Coldplay Items Lead Sweet Relief Auction

Nickelback To Headline Velocity At Field of Dreams

Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup

News > Nickelback