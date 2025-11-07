No Doubt Add Six Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

(The Oriel Co) No Doubt have added six final 2026 shows to their highly anticipated No Doubt Live at Sphere residency in response to ongoing fan demand. The newly announced shows will take place on June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13, following the previously announced sold-out dates - May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, and 30. With the added shows, the residency now stands at 18 performances.

The forthcoming Sphere dates have heralded a welcome return for the Southern California natives whose songs have dominated radio stations globally for the last three and a half decades. Indeed, No Doubt's remarkable catalog has cemented the group as one of the most celebrated bands of their generation, as influential on culture today as they were when they first hit the airwaves in 1995.

Sphere's next-generation technologies include the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

TICKETS: To participate in the No Doubt's Artist Presale for the newly added dates on Wednesday, November 12 at 12pm PT, you must sign up at https://livemu.sc/nodoubt by Monday, November 10 at 10pm PT. No codes are needed - access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on sale starting Friday, November 14 at 12pm PT a

