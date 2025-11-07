No Doubt Add Six Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

(The Oriel Co) No Doubt have added six final 2026 shows to their highly anticipated No Doubt Live at Sphere residency in response to ongoing fan demand. The newly announced shows will take place on June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13, following the previously announced sold-out dates - May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, and 30. With the added shows, the residency now stands at 18 performances.
The forthcoming Sphere dates have heralded a welcome return for the Southern California natives whose songs have dominated radio stations globally for the last three and a half decades. Indeed, No Doubt's remarkable catalog has cemented the group as one of the most celebrated bands of their generation, as influential on culture today as they were when they first hit the airwaves in 1995.
Sphere's next-generation technologies include the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.
TICKETS: To participate in the No Doubt's Artist Presale for the newly added dates on Wednesday, November 12 at 12pm PT, you must sign up at https://livemu.sc/nodoubt by Monday, November 10 at 10pm PT. No codes are needed - access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on sale starting Friday, November 14 at 12pm PT a
No Doubt Live At Sphere Las Vegas Residency Expanded Due To High Demand
No Doubt Reuniting For Sphere Las Vegas Shows
Chase Atlantic Announce New Album With 'Doubt It'
No Doubt's Adrian Young Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary- Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour- Nickelback Meets Shenandoah'- No Doubt- LOLO- more
Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- George Strait To Rock Lubbock, Texas- Dan + Shay Return With 'Long Live Christmas'- more
Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson Launching SURFILMUSIC Tour- will.i.am And Taboo Share 'We LA (East LA Remix)'- more
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year
Sister Hazel Stars Unearths Lost Cassette Covers
Yungblud Nominated For Three Grammy Awards
The Church Share 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' Video
Linkin Park Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary
Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour
LOLO Shares 'me with no shirt on' Video