OK Go Receive Two Grammy Nominations

(2b) OK Go has received nominations in the Best Music Video and Best Recording Package categories at the 68th GRAMMY Awards. The group's innovative visual for "Love," has been nominated for Best Music Video. The single-take clip features complex choreography between the band, 29 robots, and upwards of 60 mirrors to create a dazzling spectacle of infinite reflections and human-scale kaleidoscopes.

Shot in the faded glory of a Budapest train station, the video was concepted in partnership with creative agency SpecialGuest, co-directed by OK Go frontman Damian Kulash, Aaron Duffy, and Miguel Espada, and produced by 1stAveMachine, with technology integration by SpecialGuestX. Upon release, Rolling Stone proclaimed, "OK Go are back with more proof that they remain the masters of power-pop gems and high-concept music videos with a kaleidoscopic visual for their new single."

Additionally, the band's latest album And the Adjacent Possible received a nomination in the Best Recording Package category. The album's vinyl package is a two-LP set on 180-gram, 45RPM discs in a custom foil-stamped gatefold with full-color inner sleeves. A 3-dimensional sculpture pops up when listeners open it. The packaging was designed by Yuri Suzuki and Claudio Ripol with 3D sliceform design and pop-up structure by Wombi Rose, Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, and Emilio LaTorre for Lovepop. Yanko Design praised the packaging as, "A revolutionary vinyl jacket design that transforms the simple act of opening an album into a moment of wonder and discovery that perfectly complements their boundary-pushing musical approach."

The 68th GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

