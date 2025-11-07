OK Go Receive Two Grammy Nominations

(2b) OK Go has received nominations in the Best Music Video and Best Recording Package categories at the 68th GRAMMY Awards. The group's innovative visual for "Love," has been nominated for Best Music Video. The single-take clip features complex choreography between the band, 29 robots, and upwards of 60 mirrors to create a dazzling spectacle of infinite reflections and human-scale kaleidoscopes.
Shot in the faded glory of a Budapest train station, the video was concepted in partnership with creative agency SpecialGuest, co-directed by OK Go frontman Damian Kulash, Aaron Duffy, and Miguel Espada, and produced by 1stAveMachine, with technology integration by SpecialGuestX. Upon release, Rolling Stone proclaimed, "OK Go are back with more proof that they remain the masters of power-pop gems and high-concept music videos with a kaleidoscopic visual for their new single."
Additionally, the band's latest album And the Adjacent Possible received a nomination in the Best Recording Package category. The album's vinyl package is a two-LP set on 180-gram, 45RPM discs in a custom foil-stamped gatefold with full-color inner sleeves. A 3-dimensional sculpture pops up when listeners open it. The packaging was designed by Yuri Suzuki and Claudio Ripol with 3D sliceform design and pop-up structure by Wombi Rose, Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, and Emilio LaTorre for Lovepop. Yanko Design praised the packaging as, "A revolutionary vinyl jacket design that transforms the simple act of opening an album into a moment of wonder and discovery that perfectly complements their boundary-pushing musical approach."
The 68th GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.
OK Go Team With Blender Studio For Animated 'Impulse Purchase' Video
OK Go Launching North American Headline Tour
Watch OK Go's 'Once More With Feeling' Lyric Video
OK Go Share 'Love' Video As New Album Arrives
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary- Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour- Nickelback Meets Shenandoah'- No Doubt- LOLO- more
Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- George Strait To Rock Lubbock, Texas- Dan + Shay Return With 'Long Live Christmas'- more
Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson Launching SURFILMUSIC Tour- will.i.am And Taboo Share 'We LA (East LA Remix)'- more
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year
Sister Hazel Stars Unearths Lost Cassette Covers
Yungblud Nominated For Three Grammy Awards
The Church Share 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' Video
Linkin Park Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary
Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour
LOLO Shares 'me with no shirt on' Video