Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour

(Live Nation) Two-time Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame icon Rod Stewart today announces the extension of his highly successful "One Last Time" tour in 2026. Produced by Live Nation, the newly added dates kick off on Friday, March 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT making stops across the U.S. in Houston, Phoenix, Cincinnati and more before wrapping up in Kansas City at the new Morton Amphitheater on Saturday, August 15.

Stewart kicked off his One Last Time World Tour in 2024, selling out shows across North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and beyond and garnering some of the best critical reviews of his career. "One Last Time" will feature special guests Howard Jones and Richard Marx on select dates.

Featuring a massive production and chart-topping hits spanning Stewart's unparalleled career, his hits-packed setlist includes songs like, "You Wear It Well," "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," "The First Cut is the Deepest," "Tonight's the Night," "Every Picture Tells A Story," "Infatuation," "Forever Young," "Ooh La La (I Wish That I Knew What I Know Now)," "Young Turks," Have I Told You Lately That I Love You," "Rhythm of My Heart," "Broken Arrow," "Forever Young," and many more.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Monday, November 10 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 14 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com

ONE LAST TIME 2026 TOUR DATES:

Thu Mar 13, 2026 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Wed Apr 15, 2026 - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center%

Fri Apr 17, 2026 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater%

Sun Apr 19, 2026 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion sponsored by Huntsman%

Wed Apr 22, 2026 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP%

Mon Jun 08, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center^

Wed Jun 10, 2026 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Bowl^

Fri Jun 12, 2026 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Mon Jun 15, 2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

Fri Jun 19, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Fri Jul 31, 2026 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater^

Sat Aug 01, 2026 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

Sun Aug 09, 2026 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center^

Tue Aug 11, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena^

Sat Aug 15, 2026 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater^

% with Howard Jones

^with Richard Marx

