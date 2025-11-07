Sister Hazel Stars Unearths Lost Cassette Covers

(KGP) Ken Block and Drew Copeland, the beloved duo from platinum-selling band Sister Hazel, are set to unveil a rare musical time capsule with their new project, Ken & Drew's: Lost Cassette Covers.

The collection features ten cover songs the pair originally recorded in 1993. These early recordings-dubbed Recovered Recordings: The Pre-Hazel Tapes-capture the raw, unfiltered spirit of two friends chasing gigs and making music for the love of it, years before the world would come to know their signature sound.

The first two tracks, heartfelt renditions of "Closer to Fine" (Indigo Girls) and "Peaceful Easy Feeling" (Eagles), arrive this Friday, November 7, 2025, across all major digital and streaming platforms alongside the launch of the physical pre-order.

The origins of Ken & Drew's: Lost Cassette Covers trace back to a 1991 pre-game party near the University of Florida, where Ken Block and Drew Copeland met for the first time. When Block began playing the Eagles' "Peaceful Easy Feeling," Copeland joined in with effortless harmonies-sparking an instant connection that would shape their musical paths. Soon after, the two began performing together across Gainesville, FL under the name "Ken and Andrew," building a loyal following with their tight harmonies, storytelling, and laid-back acoustic sound. Inspired by fellow Gainesville acts like Britton & Jack-whose members later became successful touring and session musicians-Ken and Drew honed their signature blend of authenticity and heart, laying the foundation for what would become Sister Hazel.

See the tracklist below and pre-order here

1. "Closer to Fine" (Indigo Girls)

2. "Nothing Can Change This Love" (Sam Cooke)

3. "The Great Filling Station Holdup" (Jimmy Buffett)

4. "Bring it on Home" (Sam Cooke)

5. "Landslide" (Fleetwood Mac)

6. "Don't Cross The River" (America)

7. "Don't Say Goodbye" (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young)

8. "Southern Accents" (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers)

9. "A Pirate Looks at 40" (Jimmy Buffett)

10. "Peaceful Easy Feeling" (Eagles)

