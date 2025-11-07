The Church Share 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' Video

(Reybee) Celebrating 45 years as a band, Australian psychedelic dream pop legends The Church continue to evolve and transform, remaining not only relevant but prolific as well. With a major return to form and a resurgence in popularity, the post-punk pioneers return with a brand-new single, "Sacred Echoes (Part Two)" that is released today, November 7, 2025. The gorgeously textured track builds upon a piano intro that ebbs and crests into a dramatic crescendo.

"Bleak and yet beautiful 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' is unlike any previous Church song ever with its almost orchestral climaxes and its sombre mood," says bassist/vocalist/founder Steve Kilbey. "The lyrics and voice are the weariness at the point where hope and hopelessness merge. The music is by turns delicate and sparse turning into a churning monstrous racket. Intense, forlorn and exultant!"

Directed by Australian visual director and musician Donald Baldie, the accompanying video brings to life the photography of renowned American photographer, the late Dorothea Lange whose images humanized the stories of family strife during The Great Depression.

"Sacred Echoes (Part Two)" follows the release of The Church's first thematic album The Hypnogogue and its companion album Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars, which tracks the loose dystopian narrative of aging rockstar trying to reclaim his faded glory through the use of a dream extractor, "The Hypnogogue." Generating some of the best reviews of their career, these two albums helped grow the band's audience significantly with venues appropriately increasing in size and capacity.

