Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year

(Dept. of Connection) 9x Grammy nominees Turnstile have received five new nominations for the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The Baltimore band's celebrated new album Never Enough earned nods in the following categories: "Best Rock Album," "Best Rock Song" ("Never Enough"), "Best Rock Performance" ("Never Enough"), "Best Alternative Music Performance" ("Seein' Stars"), and "Best Metal Performance" ("Birds"). The nominations make Turnstile the first band or artist nominated across the Rock, Alternative and Metal categories in a single year.

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, Never Enough is produced by Turnstile's Brendan Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of Turnstile's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. Never Enough is joined by the companion film Turnstile: Never Enough, which is directed by Yates and Turnstile guitarist Pat McCrory, and streaming now on demand.

Earlier this fall, Turnstile reimagined several songs off of Never Enough including: "Dreaming," "Sunshower," "I Care," "Never Enough," and "Birds" for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series - watch it below.

Turnstile's UK and European leg of "The Never Enough Tour" is currently underway, which saw the band performing to a sold-out audience at London's historic Alexandra Palace earlier this week. The run features support from The Garden and High Vis each night and will continue through the end of November. TURNSTILE also have a slate of U.S. and international festival appearances confirmed for 2026 including Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Brasil, Coachella, All Points East and more.

The Never Enough Tour

Nov 9, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle^

Nov 10, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live^

Nov 12, 2025 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz^

Nov 14, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - UFO im Velodrom^

Nov 16, 2025 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris - La Villette^

Nov 18, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Zenith^

Nov 20, 2025 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle^

Nov 24, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi^

Nov 26, 2025 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo^

Nov 27, 2025 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre^

Dec 29, 2025 - Gisborne, New Zealand - Rhythm & Vines*

Dec 31, 2025 - Hesse, Australia - Beyond The Valley Festival*

Jan 1, 2026 - Melbourne, Australia - PICA~

Jan 6, 2026 - Moore Park, Australia - The Hordern Pavilion~

Jan 9, 2026 - Brisbane City, Australia - Riverstage~

Jan 11, 2026 - Red Hill, Australia - Red Hill Auditorium~

Mar 13-15, 2026 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina*

Mar 13-15, 2026 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile*

Mar 17-19, 2026 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Asunciónico*

Mar 20-22, 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil*

Mar 20-22, 2026 - Bogotá, Colombia - Festival Estereo Picnic*

Mar 27-29, 2026 - Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Pa'l Norte*

Apr 10, 2026 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival*

Apr 17, 2026 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival*

Aug 13-15, 2026 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Syd For Solen*

Aug 21-30, 2026 - London, England - All Points East Festival*

^ with The Garden and High Vis

~ with Basement

* Festival Date

