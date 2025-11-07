Watch Lamb of God Rock 'Sepsis' At The Aftershock Festival

(Speakeasy) Lamb of God, who recently released their first new music in three years with the single "Sepsis," have shared a riveting live video capturing the song's explosive debut in front of tens of thousands of fans at Aftershock Festival.
Directed by Sam Shapiro and Kevin Garcia, the performance took place just one day after the song's release. Before launching into the three-and-a-half-minute track, Randy Blythe introduced it, saying, "This song is about a national sickness," as John Campbell, Mark Morton, Willie Adler, and Art Cruz, joined in as the crowd erupted.
Produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Sepsis" arrived last month alongside a grainy, lo-fi performance video that offered a moody, unfiltered look at Richmond's underbelly.
Earlier this week, Lamb of God announced the return of their annual Headbangers Boat cruise. The 2026 edition features the GRAMMY Award-nominated band with an assortment of special guests, including Zakk Sabbath, The Dillinger Escape Plan, In Flames, GWAR, The Haunted, D.R.I., 200 Stab Wounds, X-Cops, Mark Morton, and more to be announced soon.
Lamb Of God Reveal 2026 Headbangers Boat Initial Lineup
Lamb Of God Share First New Single In Three Years 'Sepsis'
Chris Adler's Firstborne Share 'Rescue Me' Video And New Album Arrives
Mark Morton Talks Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary- Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour- Nickelback Meets Shenandoah'- No Doubt- LOLO- more
Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- George Strait To Rock Lubbock, Texas- Dan + Shay Return With 'Long Live Christmas'- more
Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson Launching SURFILMUSIC Tour- will.i.am And Taboo Share 'We LA (East LA Remix)'- more
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year
Sister Hazel Stars Unearths Lost Cassette Covers
Yungblud Nominated For Three Grammy Awards
The Church Share 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' Video
Linkin Park Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations
KISS Expand 'Alive! Massively For 50th Anniversary
Rod Stewart Extends One Last Time Farewell Tour
LOLO Shares 'me with no shirt on' Video