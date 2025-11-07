Watch Lamb of God Rock 'Sepsis' At The Aftershock Festival

(Speakeasy) Lamb of God, who recently released their first new music in three years with the single "Sepsis," have shared a riveting live video capturing the song's explosive debut in front of tens of thousands of fans at Aftershock Festival.

Directed by Sam Shapiro and Kevin Garcia, the performance took place just one day after the song's release. Before launching into the three-and-a-half-minute track, Randy Blythe introduced it, saying, "This song is about a national sickness," as John Campbell, Mark Morton, Willie Adler, and Art Cruz, joined in as the crowd erupted.

Produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Sepsis" arrived last month alongside a grainy, lo-fi performance video that offered a moody, unfiltered look at Richmond's underbelly.

Earlier this week, Lamb of God announced the return of their annual Headbangers Boat cruise. The 2026 edition features the GRAMMY Award-nominated band with an assortment of special guests, including Zakk Sabbath, The Dillinger Escape Plan, In Flames, GWAR, The Haunted, D.R.I., 200 Stab Wounds, X-Cops, Mark Morton, and more to be announced soon.

