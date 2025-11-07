Wicked: One Wonderful Night (Live) Soundtrack Released

(Republic) Following NBC's spectacular television event, Wicked: One Wonderful Night, which aired on November 6, the Wicked: One Wonderful Night (Live) - The Soundtrack is now available on all digital streaming platforms via Republic Records and Verve Records.

Recorded live at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the album captures breathtaking performances from Wicked stars and Academy Award nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, alongside Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and more. The live recording - backed by a 37-piece orchestra led by the executive music producer of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, Tony award and two-time Grammy award winner Stephen Oremus - offers listeners a front-row seat to the event's reimagined arrangements, sweeping emotion, and unforgettable moments from the world of Oz. Stream it here.

Fans can also preorder the official soundtrack to Wicked: For Good, arriving November 21 to coincide with the film's theatrical release. Featuring two brand-new original songs by legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz - "No Place Like Home" performed by Cynthia Erivo and "The Girl in the Bubble" performed by Ariana Grande - the album also includes the never-before-released "The Wicked Witch of the East."

From Broadway to the big screen, Wicked has become a global cultural phenomenon, celebrating friendship, courage and the power of standing up against injustice. Wicked: One Wonderful Night (Live) - The Soundtrack honors that legacy with a collection that bridges generations of fans and captures the emotional heartbeat of one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good reunites Academy Award nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grandeas Elphaba and Glinda in the emotional, electrifying conclusion to the untold story of the witches of Oz. The film also stars Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum, Tony nominee Ethan Slater, Emmy nominee Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode. Produced by four-time Academy Award nominee and Tony and Emmy winning powerhouse Marc Platt and multiple Tony winner David Stone, the film opens in theaters worldwide November 21, 2025.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night (Live) - The Soundtrack Track List:

1. Overture / No One Mourns the Wicked (Live from the Dolby Theatre) - Ariana Grande

2. The Wizard And I (Live from the Dolby Theatre) - Cynthia Erivo ft. Jeff Goldblum

3. What Is This Feeling? / Dear Old Shiz (Live from the Dolby Theatre) - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

4. Popular (Live from the Dolby Theatre) - Ariana Grande ft. Remington Glass

5. I'm Not That Girl (Live from the Dolby Theatre) - Cynthia Erivo

6. Dancing Through Life (Live from the Dolby Theatre) - Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater & Marissa Bode

7. Thank Goodness (Live from the Dolby Theatre) - Ariana Grande

8. Defying Gravity (Live from the Dolby Theatre) - Cynthia Erivo

9. Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again (Live from the Dolby Theatre) - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

10. For Good (Live from the Gershwin Theatre) - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth

Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack Track List:

1. Every Day More Wicked - Wicked Movie Cast, Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande

2. Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier - Ariana Grande, Wicked Movie Cast ft. Michelle Yeoh

3. No Place Like Home - Cynthia Erivo

4. The Wicked Witch of the East - Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater

5. Wonderful - Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo

6. I'm Not That Girl (Reprise) - Ariana Grande

7. As Long As You're Mine - Cynthia Erivo & Jonathan Bailey

8. No Good Deed - Cynthia Erivo

9. March of the Witch Hunters - Wicked Movie Cast, Ethan Slater

10. The Girl in the Bubble - Ariana Grande

11. For Good - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

