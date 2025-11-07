will.i.am And Taboo Share 'We LA (East LA Remix)'

(Epic) will.i.am and Black Eyed Peas cohort Taboo return with a spirited new remix of their hit single "EAST LA," now reimagined as "WE LA (EAST LA REMIX)" - a high-energy tribute to their hometown and a celebration of the Los Angeles Dodgers' historic World Series championship.

Building on the heartfelt storytelling and cultural pride of the original "EAST LA," this remix infuses a triumphant, stadium-ready energy inspired by the Dodgers' victory and the unity it brings to Los Angeles. Mixing hometown pride with Latin-inflected rhythms and West Coast beats, will.i.am and Taboo transform the song into a citywide anthem - one that celebrates every corner of L.A.

The duo released the original version of "EAST LA" this summer as a timely homage for the East Los Angeles community and to their roots in Boyle Heights. Blending personal storytelling with cultural pride, the song reimagined Santana's classic "Maria Maria" and arrived alongside a striking music video directed by will.i.am and Sterling Hampton IV. Inspired by the resilience and unity of East LA amid social and political challenges during ICE raids that continue to impact immigrant neighborhoods across the country, will.i.am and Taboo crafted the track as a tribute to their hometown's enduring spirit.

Always pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, will.i.am continues to elevate his artistry to unprecedented heights throughout 2025 and beyond. Celebrate "WE LA (EAST LA Remix)" now

Related Stories

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Launching New BFG Band Tour

Maren Morris Adds 2026 Dates To Dreamsicle Tour

Moe Bandy Marks 50th Anniversary Of 'Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life'

Scott Weiland Tribute Show Announced By His Son Noah

News > will