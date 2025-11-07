Wings Definitive Collection Released

(UMe) WINGS is the ultimate anthology of the band that defined the sound of the 1970s. Personally overseen by Paul McCartney, WINGS is available in an impressive array of beautifully designed formats -- all including the timeless international hits "Band on the Run, "Live and Let Die," "Jet" and "Let 'Em In" -- songs that still feature in Paul McCartney's live shows to this day.

WINGS arrives in a remarkable variety of formats, including the stunning 3LP Limited Edition Color Vinyl collection, a lovingly curated time capsule of imagery and music for the mega Wings fan, through to the 1CD and 1LP versions for those embarking on their first flights with Wings and/or just beginning a deeper dive into this stage of Paul's unparalleled career.

All physical formats come with a booklet including an introduction from Paul. 3LP and 2CD editions include an expanded 32-page booklet featuring photographs, artwork, paintings, trivia, and information about the band. The artwork for WINGS was overseen alongside Paul by Aubrey 'Po' Powell of Hipgnosis -- the iconic design studio that worked with Paul for seven Wings albums, including Band on the Run, Venus and Mars, Wings Over America, and Wings Greatest. The expanded booklet includes extensive album-by-album notes on the artwork written by Po, with additional editorial by Pete Paphides, and features original artwork by Humphrey Ocean - who first worked with Wings on some of the artwork for Wings at the Speed of Sound before being invited by Paul and Linda on tour in 1976 as their artist in residence - rendering behind-the-scenes sketches of the band.

The Blu-ray version of WINGS is the first time Wings songs are available on a physical format in Dolby Atmos.

See a complete list of formats and/or order WINGS here.

This collection charts the story of a band as it became one of the biggest-selling acts of all time. With US #1 singles including "My Love," "Band on the Run," "Listen to What the Man Said," "Silly Love Songs," and "With a Little Luck" (featured on all WINGS formats) and over 22 million albums sold around the world, Wings defied expectations. "Mull of Kintyre" became the first single in the UK to sell more than two million copies - overtaking "She Loves You" to become the biggest-selling single of all time in the UK.

At their core Wings were a great rock band, but as WINGS amply demonstrates, they were so much more: The sprawling compilation showcases the band's versatility with a staggering tracklisting that spans pop, folk, soul, reggae and experimentation with songs like "C Moon," "Goodnight Tonight," "Arrow Through Me," "Wild Life" and more.

Following the breakup of The Beatles, McCartney found himself adrift, having parted ways with his lifelong collaborators and closest friends. He missed the camaraderie, the creative spark that came from being in a band. Faced with the daunting choice of walking away from music or starting over, Wings was born.

Formed in 1971 with his wife Linda McCartney and guitarist Denny Laine, Wings quickly became Paul's vehicle for both personal healing and artistic rebirth. Over the course of a decade, the band released seven studio albums and charted an ambitious, unpredictable journey that blended musical experimentation with global success. Rather than rely on past glories, Wings forged their own identity, often in the face of critical skepticism and frequent lineup changes. Their story is one of triumph, resilience, and a deep belief in the power of reinvention.

WINGS

TRACK LISTINGS:

3LP / 2CD / Blu-ray / Digital

Band on the Run (2010 Remaster)

Hi, Hi, Hi (2018 Remaster)

Silly Love Songs (2014 Remaster)

Letting Go (2014 Remaster)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five (2010 Remaster)

Live and Let Die (2018 Remaster)

Mamunia (2010 Remaster)

Junior's Farm (2014 Remaster)

Helen Wheels (2022 Remaster)

Some People Never Know (2018 Remaster)

Let 'Em In (2014 Remaster)

Get on the Right Thing (2018 Remaster)

Jet (2010 Remaster)

My Love (2018 Remaster)

Call Me Back Again (2014 Remaster)

Getting Closer (2022 Remaster)

Listen to What the Man Said (2014 Remaster)

I've Had Enough (2022 Remaster)

Love Is Strange (2018 Remaster)

London Town (2022 Remaster)

Arrow Through Me (2016 Remaster)

Venus and Mars/Rock Show (2022 Remaster)

She's My Baby (2014 Remaster)

Bluebird (2010 Remaster)

Deliver Your Children (2022 Remaster)

Let Me Roll It (2010 Remaster)

Mull of Kintyre (2016 Remaster)

Wild Life (2018 Remaster)

C Moon (2018 Remaster)

With a Little Luck (2018 Remaster)

Soily

Goodnight Tonight (2016 Remaster)

1LP / 1CD / Digital

Band on the Run (2010 Remaster)

Let 'Em In (2014 Remaster)

Jet (2010 Remaster)

With a Little Luck (DJ Edit) (2016 Remaster)

Arrow Through Me (2016 Remaster)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five (2010 Remaster)

Silly Love Songs (2014 Remaster)

My Love (2018 Remaster)

Live and Let Die (2018 Remaster)

Listen to What the Man Said (2014 Remaster)

Goodnight Tonight (2016 Remaster)

Mull of Kintyre (2016 Remaster)

