Young Miko Delivers 'Do Not Disturb'

(Interscope) GRAMMY-nominated global star Young Miko has officially released her highly anticipated sophomore album, "Do Not Disturb." The 16-track project serves as a quiet manifesto-an introspective journey that invites listeners to tune out the noise, reconnect with their inner peace, and prioritize themselves above all.

Throughout the album, Young Miko showcases her effortless ability to push the limits of her artistry, excelling across a wide spectrum of genres, from electrifying drum, sensual R&B, and bass to infectious Afrobeats and beyond, while embracing her trap origins and nodding to the reggaeton beats that shaped her sound. "Do Not Disturb" is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Fans first got a glimpse into Young Miko's "Do Not Disturb" with the viral anthem "WASSUP," where she teased the album's title. Over the summer, at standout shows in Spain and festivals like Gov Ball and Lollapalooza, she hinted at the scorpion symbol that would define the project, nodding to her Scorpio nature. The journey continued with the sensual Afrobeats track "Meiomi" before the focus track "Likey Likey" made a splash on social media and quickly became a fan favorite.

Hotels, a central theme of the project, represent spaces to unplug, escape, and reclaim personal peace-a reflection of her life on the road during her XOXO tour, where much of the album was created. Just days before the release, Miko shared an album teaser that immersed fans in a cinematic universe of hotels, scorpions, and recurring "Do Not Disturb" signs. To Miko, the "Do Not Disturb" sign marks the line between chaos and creation, prioritizing peace, intimacy, and self-expression, offering fans a window into her evolving artistry.

"Excitement is an understatement. We put so much passion and patience into each song. I'm happy the fans can finally hear and enjoy the album with me. I always strive to be genuine and have fun with what I do and this is no exception. I hope at least someone relates to a track or two and feels they have a space to just be," said Young Miko. "This album hugged me in many ways I didn't know I needed. I feel grateful and at peace and this project definitely had a lot to do with it. The album title had a lot do with where my mind and persona was at. I needed time to myself, to listen, to have fun and I feel like just by reading 'Do Not Disturb' one can have an idea of what it meant."

On "Do Not Disturb," Young Miko further demonstrates her artistic evolution, fusing fearless genre-blending, witty Spanglish lyricism, and charismatic delivery with masterful production spearheaded by her trusted longtime collaborator Mauro, the creative force who has guided her sound since day one on early projects like her debut EP "Trap Kitty" and her GRAMMY-nominated album "att." The album moves effortlessly from the delicate harps of "El Intro" to the pulsating drums and bass of "Ojalá" and the drill-like beat of "Sin Pausa." Featuring only one guest-fellow Scorpio Eladio Carrión on the trap-heavy "Traviesa"-the project emphasizes Miko's commanding presence. Contributions from award-winning songwriter Amy Allen on "Likey Likey" and Grammy-nominated producer Tainy on "Ni le cabe", highlight the album's collaborative excellence while staying true to Miko's distinctive sound.

The release of "Do Not Disturb" arrives during a pivotal moment in Young Miko's meteoric career. She recently wrapped eight shows as a special guest on Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Tour, captivating thousands of fans across the US while expanding her audience and showcasing her mainstream appeal. She was also announced as one of the faces of Nike's latest "Not Here To Be Liked" campaign for the Nike Shox TL.

Next, Miko is preparing for a milestone moment: her first-ever headline show at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico on December 5, which sold out in just 90 minutes, prompting the addition of a second date on December 6. Headlining the Coliseo marks a full-circle moment, celebrating her roots, evolution, and growing impact on the global music scene. With "Do Not Disturb" now out, Young Miko continues to carve her own lane, redefine the sound and attitude of the global music industry, and signal that 2025 is just the beginning of her path toward global stardom.

