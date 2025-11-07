Yungblud Nominated For Three Grammy Awards

(High Rise) Yungblud has been nominated in all three rock categories for the 68th annual GRAMMY Awards set to take place in Los Angeles on February 1st, 2026.

The British rockstar received nominations for Best Rock Album for his latest album IDOLS (Capitol Records), Best Rock Song for his powerful ballad "Zombie" and Best Rock Performance for his moving cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes."

The exciting news follows an incredible year for the award-winning artist who recently performed a powerful tribute to his idol and friend Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV's Video Music Awards.

Later this month, he releases a new collaborative EP One More Time, with rock legends Aerosmith, on November 21. The first single from the EP is 'My Only Angel' debuted on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Charts and is out now across all platforms.

Earlier this year, Yungblud released his fourth studio album IDOLS on Locomotion/Capitol Records, which featured fan favorite tracks including the epic 9-minute opener "Hello Heaven, Hello" [Watch HERE] and the heart-wrenching rock ballad "Zombie,"written for his late grandmother who died from alcoholism. The official music video, described as a "love letter to nurses around the world," stars Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh

