.

14-Year-Old Singer Dom Innarella Shares 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas'

11-08-2025
14-Year-Old Singer Dom Innarella Shares 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas'

(Republic) Getting into the holiday spirit, buzzing 14-year-old singer, songwriter, and proud New Jersey native Dom Innarella unwraps a heartfelt and irresistible new cover of the classic "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" out now.

Putting his own spin on the staple made famous by Perry Como and Bing Crosby, Dom flaunts his range with a combination of timeless emotion and youthful energy. His voices rings out on the refrain, and he delivers the perfect soundtrack to Christmas 2025. Simultaneously, the accompanying visualizer showcases Dom's own favorite Christmas memories soundtracked by the cover.

Meanwhile, his fan favorite "Call Me" continues to receive acclaim. Beyond looks from antiMusic, Out Now, and more, The Artist Voice named him an "artist to watch in 2025," going on to affirm, "'Call Me' extends a consistent run."

It's beginning to "look a lot like" Dom Innarella's on the verge of stardom.

At the top of the year, Dom made waves out of the Garden State with his breakout "Bout Me," which has amassed over 10 million streams. His first release debuted #1 on Canada's Spotify Viral Chart, #2 on the US Viral Chart, and #35 in Australia.

Related Stories
14-Year-Old Singer Dom Innarella Shares 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas'

14-Year-Old Singer, Songwriter Dom Innarella Shares 'Call Me'

News > Dom Innarella

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Farewell Tour Not The End For Journey?- Ozzy Osbourne Planned New Album With Zakk Wylde- KISS Add Eric Singer To Las Vegas Event- Slash- Spiritbox- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- Brad Paisley Shares Christmas Album - Ella Langley Joined By ERNEST and Jo Dee Messina At Ryman Debut- more

Day In Pop

Illenium Taps OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder For 'With Your Love'- Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC Tour- more

Reviews

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Latest News

Farewell Tour Not The End For Journey?

Ozzy Osbourne Planned New Album With Zakk Wylde

Parker Barrow Deliver 'Hold The Mash' EP

KISS Add Eric Singer To Las Vegas Event

Slash Streaming Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

Spiritbox Earn Third Consecutive Grammy Nomination For Best Metal Performance

Mother Mother Rock 'Oh Ana' And Chappell Roan's 'Hot To Go' For Spotify

Kings of Leon Release First New EP In Over Two Decades