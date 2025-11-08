14-Year-Old Singer Dom Innarella Shares 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas'

(Republic) Getting into the holiday spirit, buzzing 14-year-old singer, songwriter, and proud New Jersey native Dom Innarella unwraps a heartfelt and irresistible new cover of the classic "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" out now.
Putting his own spin on the staple made famous by Perry Como and Bing Crosby, Dom flaunts his range with a combination of timeless emotion and youthful energy. His voices rings out on the refrain, and he delivers the perfect soundtrack to Christmas 2025. Simultaneously, the accompanying visualizer showcases Dom's own favorite Christmas memories soundtracked by the cover.
Meanwhile, his fan favorite "Call Me" continues to receive acclaim. Beyond looks from antiMusic, Out Now, and more, The Artist Voice named him an "artist to watch in 2025," going on to affirm, "'Call Me' extends a consistent run."
It's beginning to "look a lot like" Dom Innarella's on the verge of stardom.
At the top of the year, Dom made waves out of the Garden State with his breakout "Bout Me," which has amassed over 10 million streams. His first release debuted #1 on Canada's Spotify Viral Chart, #2 on the US Viral Chart, and #35 in Australia.
