Alemeda Shares 'Happy With You' Visualizer As Her New EP Arrives

(2b) Alemeda releases her new EP But What The Hell Do I Know via Top Dawg Entertainment/Warner Records. The project follows her collaboration with Doechii on "Beat A B!tch Up," featured on Spotify's Top 10 NMF list and praised by Highsnobiety for channeling "early 2000s pop energy with a sharper, unapologetic edge... Alemeda's stunning vocals anchor the defiant message."

This new project melds addictive melodies with sharp-edged honesty and emotional catharsis, taking listeners through a raw journey of self-discovery. It captures the messiness of your 20s from a cross-cultural perspective. Of the record Alemeda says; "This EP is a representation of my growth and the past couple years and I'm so excited to share it."

On the focus track "Happy With You," Alemeda explores the challenges of opening yourself to love, confronting fear and toxicity. Of the track Alemeda says; "Happy With You is a song I wrote during a moment of self-reflection. It's about learning to believe I'm worthy of good things. It's me holding myself accountable in my relationships and ultimately finding healing."

